As Coronavirus Spreads, Mortgage Rates Dip and Lure Borrowers

The mounting worries over the deadly coronavirus have caused today's historically low mortgage rates to sink even lower — and borrowers are taking notice.

Mortgage applications from homebuyers and from homeowners looking to refinance are on the rise again, after declining earlier this month, according to a new report from a major lending trade group.

More than 130 people have died in a mysterious outbreak that originated in China, where thousands of people have gotten sick. The threat is speading, with cases being reported in other countries, including a handful in the U.S.

As financial markets react, mortgage rates are tumbling.

Home borrowing starts the year off strong

Mortgage applications are up more than 7% this week.

Overall mortgage applications increased 7.2% in the week ending Jan. 24, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday.

The trade group says it adjusted the data to account for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which came at the start of the week.

Borrowing has gotten 2020 off to a strong start, and that continued amid last week's falling mortgage rates, says Joel Kan, vice president of forecasting for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

"Rates were driven lower by investors' increased concern about the economic impact from China's coronavirus outbreak, in addition to existing concerns over trade and other geopolitical risks," he says, in a statement.

Refinance applications jumped 8% and were up a stunning 146% from the same week a year earlier — meaning lenders were receiving about two and a half times as many refi applications as in mid-January 2019.

Homeowners are still finding opportunities to save through refinancing, even if they closed on their current mortgage as recently as 2018.

Refi applications accounted for 60.4% of all mortgage activity last week, down from 61.6% the previous week.

Plunging mortgage rates bring out the borrowers

Applications for mortgages to buy homes — so-called purchase loans — rose 2% and were up 17% compared to the same week a year ago.

"Thanks to low rates and the healthy job market, purchase activity continues to run stronger than in 2019," Kan says.

Home loan applications are running higher than a year ago because mortgage rates are much lower. The most recent survey from mortgage giant Freddie Mac put the average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.60%, down almost a full percentage point from last year at this time, when the typical rate was 4.45%.