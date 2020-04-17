Coronavirus: Who is still flying?

London's Heathrow airport normally has about 600 flights landing on an average day, but in lockdown Britain, about 60 arrive daily.

Other UK airports are receiving a tiny number of flights between them. But the number is still high enough to trouble MPs, who on Friday received a letter from the UK aviation minister explaining why flights were still in the air.

It is the airlines, who say nearly all of their passengers on their flights into Heathrow are people heading home, which decide which routes to run.

"No-one is on holiday," says Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade, whose group represents British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and other UK-based carriers.

That was certainly the picture at a deserted Heathrow Terminal 5 when I visited this week. I watched from a distance as a trickle of mask-sporting passengers appeared after flying in on British Airways from Los Angeles.

Some people on social media have questioned why flights are still coming in from countries such as the US, Italy and Spain, where Covid-19 is also prevalent.

Alitalia said the four daily flights it is now operating between Rome and London are "quite empty" flying into Heathrow.

However, on the return leg to Rome, its aircraft are "almost full" of Italian citizens who want to fly back to Italy. Those people travelling to Italy must fill in a declaration to say that their journey is essential.

Madrid and Barcelona are, like Heathrow, hub airports. That means many passengers flying in from there will have started their journey elsewhere, such as airports in Latin America.

And many people flying into Heathrow will transit and fly straight back out again to another destination.

Many airlines would not disclose exactly how many passengers they have been ferrying into London.

However, American Airlines said social distancing had been possible "for all passengers", suggesting that its aircraft have a lot of empty seats.

Passenger numbers have been so low for Dutch carrier KLM that over the past few days, it has had to cancel its only daily flight from Amsterdam Schiphol into Heathrow.

In normal times, it runs 11 of those flights in a single day.

Heathrow is seeing just a trickle of mask-wearing passengers arriving More

Virgin Atlantic revealed that many of its commercial flights which have been running over the past couple of weeks have only, on average, been a quarter full.

And my understanding is that British Airways is, globally, currently carrying a minuscule fraction of its usual passenger load.

But if passenger flights are not full of passengers right now, their belly will be full of cargo which, because of demand, now travels at a premium.

Cargo has become a vital source of income for airlines, which have had their passenger revenue slashed in apocalyptic fashion.

At the same time, their high fixed costs, such as maintaining, leasing and parking aircraft, remain.

In specific cases, airlines such as BA and Virgin Atlantic have been using passenger airliners to carry solely cargo, namely medical supplies such as ventilator parts, face masks and protective clothing (PPE).

Over a 10-day period earlier this month, Virgin Atlantic ran 20 cargo-only flights into Heathrow.

It ran just 15 commercial passenger flights over the same period.

Number of flights from selected airports More