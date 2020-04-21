Coronavirus stimulus cash payouts will go to some seniors and others this week

The growing panic expressed over pandemic-related stimulus money doesn't seem to take into account that all the money was never set to be paid out at once.

So just because your neighbor saw a stimulus payout via direct deposit last week, it doesn't mean that you won't see some money soon.

More than half of the people who qualify to receive recovery rebates or stimulus checks have yet to receive any stimulus cash and many will start seeing their money this week or later.

Some seniors who receive Social Security retirement benefits via direct deposit are expected to see that money associated with the Economic Impact Payments hit their accounts sometime this week, possibly next.

Stimulus cash that was part of the coronavirus relief package will continue to roll out via direct deposit and actual checks in April and early May, though some may get their money later. More

This group includes people who receive Social Security benefits but may not make enough money to be required to file a federal income tax return. Many will not need to file any extra forms to receive this money.

Also beginning this week, the Internal Revenue Service will begin issuing paper checks on a weekly basis to people who have not provided direct deposit information but have a mailing address on record with the IRS, according to an April 16 report by the House Committee on Ways & Means.

They'll join tens of millions of taxpayers who saw their stimulus money directly deposited into their bank accounts last week, including many of those who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and had given the IRS their bank account information to be used for direct deposit of their income tax refunds.

Based on Treasury Department reports, more than 80 million Americans saw direct deposit of stimulus checks that were part of the coronavirus relief package during the week of April 13.

Some retirees saw their money last week; others will this week.

What's important to note: Some receiving Social Security benefits will receive their payments as a direct deposit or by mail, just as they would normally receive their benefits. This applies if you receive an SSA-1099 or RRB-1099 and do not make enough money during the year to normally have to file a tax return.

About 25 million to 30 million Social Security beneficiaries and recipients of Supplemental Security Income typically are not required to file federal income tax returns. As a result, they're likely to be in the next rounds of payments.

As more people see stimulus cash – up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for a couple – many worries will go away.

However, the headaches and confusion aren't vanishing for everyone.

Various situations in your own life could mean that you'd need to wait a few more weeks or even months to see a direct deposit of money into a bank account, onto a prepaid card or see a stimulus payment payment arrive in the mail.

Here's a look at a few specific situations:

Veterans will be waiting a bit longer

We don't know yet when some veterans will receive the stimulus payments. But the IRS, working with the Treasury Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs, reached a solution that will enable some automatic payments.

The IRS said veterans and their beneficiaries who receive compensation and pension benefit payments will receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment without needing to file extra forms.