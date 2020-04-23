Coronavirus: Stories of unemployment, fear and hope in the US

Every Thursday morning, the US receives a fresh jolt of economic gloom when the jobless figures are released. These are the stories and faces behind the numbers and headlines.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating effect on the US economy.

More than 20 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last five weeks, while a $349bn loan programme for small businesses ran out of money within two weeks.

The statistics are staggering - but there's a human story behind each of the numbers, too.

Here are the stories of some of the Americans who've found themselves unexpectedly affected by the pandemic.

Keriann Ballanco, 30, zookeeper, Chicago, Illinois

Keriann's role involved feeding, training and designing enrichment activities for the animals More

I was a primate keeper at Brookfield Zoo. The field is super competitive - you need a four-year based science degree, and typically you have to do at least three unpaid internships before you get a paid position - but it's definitely worth it.

It's the first time I've been laid off. It came as a shock - zookeeping is generally considered a secure job once you're in, and our supervisors had told us that keepers were essential workers as the animals still needed day to day care. I was furloughed since I was the least senior person.

My husband was furloughed two weeks before me - he's in the restaurant industry.

It's stressful - luckily we got our stimulus cheques, so that helps. Now I need to decide "what bills can I pay and what should I try to put off? Should I pay off my student loans?"

It's stressful to know I may never go back to the zoo again. I worry my position may be cut completely.

Stanley Chen, automotive technician, 59, Houston, Texas

"This is the first time in my life in America that I've had no job" More

I worked for Westside Lexus car dealership, doing maintenance, repairs and replacing parts, for 11 years. We were furloughed in April, and the hair salon my wife owns is shut too.

This is the first time in my life in America that I've had no job. I've been an auto technician for over 30 years. Two weeks ago, my manager texted me to make sure I was doing OK, which made me feel better - it showed he still remembered us!

It was hard applying for unemployment - the system kept logging out, and it took me several days to input all the information. I finally received my first payment a few days ago.

We don't really have enough right now - previously, we had another salon, and then Hurricane Harvey destroyed the area, so we lost a lot of money. But, praise the Lord, we still have peace.

Now, I help my wife clean the house, and we're trying to make cotton masks to donate to the local hospital. My wife and I both have asthma, so we're doing it slowly.

Diana Chen (married to Stanley), hair salon owner, 57, Houston, Texas

I've owned the salon for over 25 years, and we've never had to close in such a way before.

Business got really slow the week before we closed - normally we'd have 30-50 customers a day, but by then we only had five a day. It's so scary.

Diana runs a salon, Crest Hair and Nails, in Houston More

I still have to pay rent for the salon - so things are very tight. My husband and I got our stimulus cheques last week and it helped a little bit with the bills.