The coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship just docked in Oakland. Crew members will stay onboard, while passengers are quarantined on military bases.

The coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the port of Oakland, California, to unload passengers on Monday.

The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea as tests for coronavirus were conducted and arrangements made to offload passengers at the Port of Oakland, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. More

Stephen Lam/Reuters

The Grand Princess cruise ship, on which 21 passengers and crew have tested positive for the new coronavirus, docked at the port of Oakland, California, around noon on Monday.

The San Francisco-based ship had been sitting in limbo off the coast since Thursday, after three passengers from its last voyage tested positive for the new coronavirus. One of those patients died in Placer County, the state confirmed, becoming California's first reported coronavirus death.

"I have received some very strong assurances that this operation will employ the best isolation practices known, that the operation will be conducted in a manner that minimizes the time for the Grand Princess to be at Oakland," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a press briefing on Sunday. "No one will be quarantined in Oakland or released to our community."

Photos showed the ship passing under the Golden Gate Bridge as it approached the port of Oakland around noon on Monday.

The ship docked with 2,422 passengers and 1,111 crew members onboard, according to the cruise line, Princess Cruises. Only 46 people on board have been tested for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, March 9, 2020. More

Kate Munsch/Reuters

"To avoid delays, testing will be conducted when guests arrive at their onward destination," Princess Cruises said in a statement on Sunday.

In a briefing, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the people who require medical care will leave the ship first and go to hospitals "across the region." The process of unloading everybody else could take two to three days, he added.

Newsom said the 962 California residents onboard would be prioritized, with some going to Travis Air Force Base and others to the Marine Corps Air Station for a 14-day quarantine. He added that California would provide charter flights for people who are not US residents, though he did not specify how many flights that would entail or where they would go.

Residents of other US states will go to the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

Newsom said crew members will remain quarantined on the ship, which is expected to leave the San Francisco Bay with them still onboard.

