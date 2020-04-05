In coronavirus-stricken Italy, a new field hospital rises at the foot of the Alps

Italy’s historic mountain infantry, the Alpini, got ahold of pavilion B at the convention center in Bergamo in late March under emergency conditions brought by the coronavirus.

At that time, pavilion B amounted to nothing more than 6,500 square meters of empty hall space, pavement and ceiling ducts.

By April, members of the infantry wearing the Alpini’s iconic pointed green hat with black feathers were on their hands and knees, scrubbing the new wooden floors of a COVID-19 field hospital complete with intensive-care units, physician changing rooms, oxygen hook-ups and test labs.

Sergio Rizzini, general director of the National Alpini Assn.'s field hospital division, explains how the hospital is divided into red, yellow and green zones to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Janna Brancolini / For The Times)

The local chapter of the National Alpini Assn. — which includes current, former and reserve infantry members — had led a 300-volunteer effort to complete the 142-bed hospital in nine days instead of the usual 60 to 90, organizers said.

“We are the people who don’t give up,” they sang while they worked.

Starting Monday, coronavirus-infected patients will either be transported to the field hospital from their existing hospital, admitted directly from their homes or some combination of both, depending on the healthcare needs at the time, hospital officials said.



Italy has been among the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic, with about 125,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the highest number of deaths with about 15,300 people as of Sunday. The country's 60 million residents have been on lockdown since early March, when the government ordered most businesses to close and said residents could leave their homes only for such reasons as work, medical issues and grocery shopping.





Bergamo, nestled in the foothills of the Alps in the country's Lombardy region, has about 120,000 residents. The city has experienced more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 2,000 attributed deaths, though officials worry the actual number could be much higher.

The military has been transporting coffins to cities as far away as Florence — more than 200 miles to the south — to be cremated, because the local funeral services have been so overwhelmed. Many patients are dying alone, because visitors are banned from coronavirus wards to help stop the the disease from spreading.

“The atmosphere in Bergamo has been one of sadness at not being able to say goodbye and not being able to do anything to help,” said Sergio Rizzini, an Alpini reservist who took over as general manager of the National Alpini Assn.’s field hospital division in 2015. “There’s a sense of powerlessness that we’re slowly overcoming; this project is helping.”

When the Alpini put out a request for 12 additional builders to join their group of about 100 volunteers, more than 200 responded to donate their time and materials.

An Alpini volunteer checks the wiring on a sterilization unit. (Janna Brancolini / For The Times)

When they started raising money in the third week of March, local families and businesses donated nearly the entire project budget of 3 million euros' worth (about $3.2 million) of funds and equipment. When the region of Lombardy delayed building authorization because of personnel concerns, more than 115,000 people signed a petition demanding the work begin.

The Italian national heathcare system is managed at the regional level, which means the regional government needed to approve the field hospital project. In mid-March, officials from Lombardy hesitated to grant permission because they said they weren’t sure they would have enough doctors to staff the facility once it was completed. The region apparently wanted to divert all of its resources to a new hospital under construction in nearby Milan, even though Milan had only half as many cases.