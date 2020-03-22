Coronavirus supplies heading first to NY, California, Washington state -Fauci

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment will first be directed to New York and other states that need it most as production ramps up amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

"The resources that are being marshaled are going to be clearly directed to those hot spots that need it most, and clearly that's California, Washington state and obviously New York is the most hard hit," Fauci told CBS News "Face the Nation" program in an interview. "It's very, very clear that they are a very high priority." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)