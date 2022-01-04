Coronavirus Surge In Ohio: 20,000 New Cases, 700 Hospitalizations

OHIO — Ohio officials confirmed more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The state health department confirmed 20,411 new COVID-19 cases among Ohioans on Tuesday. Ohio has average a little over 14,000 new cases per day over the past three weeks.

Additionally, Ohio saw a big jump in COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 708 people hospitalized in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19. An additional 57 Ohioans were moved to intensive care units after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Currently, there are 6,257 Ohioans in hospitals with COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. One out of every three people in Ohio hospitals has COVID-19.

There are also 1,305 Ohio patients in intensive care units with COVID-19, the state hospital association added.

Gov. Mike DeWine is deploying the Ohio National Guard around the state to bolster strained hospitals and improve testing capacity in every region.

"As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state's response," DeWine said in a statement. "I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve."



New testing sites will be opened in: Canton, Chillicothe, Cincinnati, Mansfield, Springfield, Toledo and Zanesville. The Guard will also expand testing capacity at locations around Dayton, according to Gov. Mike DeWine's office.



This article originally appeared on the Cleveland Patch