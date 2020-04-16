After a coronavirus surge, New York City's hospitals holding their own – and hope they 'have hit a plateau'

NEW YORK – Area hospitals are still consumed by efforts to treat and slow the coronavirus, but after weeks of grappling with a surge of patients – one that forced health officials to get creative by opening field facilities – the city hopes it has turned a corner.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 30,903 hospitalizations for the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to numbers published by the city. A recent trickling of new patients may hint at a period of relief.

“We’re all a little bit traumatized, but we’re looking at the numbers with some cautious optimism,” Dr. Eric Wei, the chief quality officer for NYC Health + Hospitals, told USA TODAY. “The census seems to have plateaued, if not dipped slightly, so the number of patients coming into our emergency departments, the number of COVID patients admitted both to our ICU as well as our non-ICU units is decreasing. We hope to have hit a plateau, but we don’t want to overreact.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of new suspected coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals dropped to 326 for Sunday, which was down 14.9 % from the previous day. Compared with Saturday's figure of 463, that update showed a decline of 29.6 %.

But new hospitalizations for Monday increased slightly to 370.

That number jumped again to 386 for Tuesday.

“This was a tough day,” de Blasio said Thursday. “This was not what we’re looking for. But we know we’re going to do this stage-by-stage, step-by-step. We’ll get there, and it just reminds us we have to stick to it.”

'Flattening the surge across the system'

NYC H+H, which oversees the city’s 11 public hospitals, was treating about 3,000 confirmed coronavirus patients, 950 of whom were on ventilators, as of Monday afternoon.

By comparison, the number of both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients was about 3,500.

NYC H+H operates some of the city’s hardest-hit facilities, such as Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx and Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn.

To combat the initial surge, H+H retrofitted wards that weren’t being used, such as pediatrics, with the idea to convert every unit into a potential ICU space. It built testing tents outside the facilities, so health care workers could diagnose and isolate those with suspected infections and installed tents to treat less severe patients. In the past month, Wei said H+H tripled its intensive care capacity.

The system is focused on expanding ICU capacity by moving low-acuity patients – those with less severe cases – into recovery areas.

The New York City emergency management office helped build a 350-bed field hospital at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the site of the U.S. Open. This week, NYC H+H expects to transfer 30 patients there; the aim is to double the number of patients by next week.

NYC H+H converted a vacant space on its nursing home campus on Roosevelt Island into a 350-bed hospital and has moved almost 150 patients there.

In total, Wei said, more than 700 patients have been been transferred within the system over the past three weeks.

“It’s a different flattening of the curve,” Wei said. “It’s more flattening the surge across the system.”

'I wouldn't say that the states got it wrong'

Some federal emergency field hospitals that have cropped up around the city are serving at well below capacity levels, in part because each facility has its own criteria on which patients it will accept from hospitals.

Wei said H+H works closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the military and has doctors embedded with military personnel to streamline the transfer of patients.

“Everybody is trying their hardest, and it gets better and better every day,” Wei said.

The Javits New York Medical Station, the field hospital constructed inside the massive Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Hudson Yards, had 340 patients as of Tuesday afternoon, Army public affairs officer Capt. Jason Elmore told USA TODAY. The facility has a maximum capacity of 2,500 hospital beds.