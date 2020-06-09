The coronavirus survives longer on surfaces when temperatures are low and humidity is high. That could explain why New York was hit so hard, while Singapore was not.

Adrienne Marchetti, executive director of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, wipes down tables inside the dining room where meals are served, on March 2, 2020 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Droplets containing the coronavirus can survive for a time on surfaces before drying out.

A new study found that higher temperatures and lower humidity shorten the lifespans of coronavirus droplets on surfaces.

The research also showed that in cities where weather made the droplets' drying time longer, coronavirus infection rates rose faster.

This could in part explain why New York City was hit harder by the pandemic in March compared to, say, Singapore.

A city's weather could be linked to how hard it got hit by the coronavirus.

According to a study published Tuesday, the amount of time coronavirus-laden droplets last on surfaces depends on the surrounding temperature and humidity, as well as type of surface they settle on.

The virus typically spreads via droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks loudly. Because some of those microscopic droplets settle on surfaces, a team of researchers decided to measure how long it took the droplets to dry out, thereby killing the virus inside. The longer that process takes, the more likely it is that the droplets could infect someone new.

The scientists found that higher temperatures and lower humidity dry out droplets faster — which could in part explain why the coronavirus took hold in some geographic areas more than others.

The researchers compared droplets' average drying time in six cities with differing temperatures and humidity levels. Their results showed that "a longer drying time correlated with a larger growth rate of the pandemic," according to Raneesh Bhardwaj, one of the study co-authors.

"Certain outdoor weather is something that matters in the growth of infections," he told Business Insider.

New York Coronavirus More

A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 21, 2020.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Low temperatures and high humidity help the virus survive

For their investigation, the researchers looked at the most common size of droplet that people with COVID-19 spew out: about 5 nanoliters, or "the width of a human hair," Bhardwaj said.

They did not look at the lifespan of aerosols, which are clouds of even tinier viral particles.

Once droplets evaporate, the coronavirus that's left behind quickly dies. So the chances of transmission depend on the droplets' lifespan.

The study authors compared drying time in two different temperatures: 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), both with 50% humidity. That 15-degree increase halved the time it took droplets to evaporate, they found.

They also observed that an increase in relative humidity from 10% to 90% increased the evaporation time of a droplet almost seven-fold (with a steady temperature of 25 degrees Celsius).

