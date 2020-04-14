New coronavirus task force, Western states' plan, calmer weather: 5 things to know Tuesday

Trump to name new coronavirus task force focused on 'reopening'

President Trump is set to announce a new task force Tuesday that will focus solely on whether the administration should extend federal social distancing guidelines past May 1, or attempt to reopen parts of the country to blunt the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump said Friday at the White House. While the president is eager to reopen the nation and says he has "absolute authority" to do so, experts say the decision on when Americans can ditch coronavirus distancing and return to normal will ultimately be made by governors.

Newsom: West Coast states are ready to reopen economies, together

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce on Tuesday his plan to transition back to normalcy after state residents have spent weeks under shelter-in-place orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said Monday that the strategy is part of a "shared vision" with the governors of California's regional neighbors, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The three states have developed a West Coast framework for reopening, they say, without sacrificing efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. Newsom emphasized that the decision to reopen will be made carefully and based only on health and science data.

California could be the state hit hardest financially by coronavirus. Is it ready?

Calmer weather expected for much of the nation

After two days of deadly and destructive severe weather across portions of the southern and eastern U.S., a calmer day is in store for most of the country on Tuesday. Severe storms and tornadoes claimed the lives of at least 30 people in the South late Sunday into Monday, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and leaving more than a million customers without electricity, the Weather Channel reported. On Tuesday, as clean-up continues in the hardest-hit areas, "thunderstorms capable of isolated severe wind gusts and hail are expected to develop across parts of southern Georgia and Florida," the Storm Prediction Center said. Fortunately, the threat for tornadoes is quite low, the center said.

Social distancing or tornado shelter ... Which takes precedence?

... Which takes precedence? Coronavirus, then tornado damage: For some South Carolina residents, there's "nowhere to go."

Organizations create website, app so you can donate right to hospitals

On Tuesday, a coalition of private and nonprofit organizations announced an initiative to let people donate hand-sewn masks and stored-away medical equipment directly to hospitals more efficiently. If you have some N95 masks to contribute or if your company has leftover gloves sitting in a supply closet, you can mail them in for free. There is no minimum to donate. Organizations such as UPS, Microsoft, the American Hospital Association and Kaiser Permanente are among those that built out the infrastructure for the project called "Protecting People Everywhere," using the same initials for personal protective equipment, or PPE. The coalition primarily asks for gloves, medical-grade respirators, goggles and gowns. Those interested in donating can get started by visiting a website called HealthEquip or you can download the app, which is available via Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.

Free food as part of COVID-19 responses

At a time when restaurant dining rooms nationwide are closed due to COVID-19, some

fast-food chains are looking to beef up business by offering free food. As part of its coronavirus response, Taco Bell is bringing back its free Doritos Locos Tacos giveaway Tuesday for the third week in a row. No purchase is necessary to get the free seasoned beef tacos in the drive-thru. For a limited time, Steak ‘n Shake also has a drive-thru freebie and is giving free small orders of fries. And through April 20, Burger King is giving students free Whoppers for answering questions posted on its social media accounts.

