'I Have The Coronavirus' Teen Who Sprayed Lysol Learns Sentence

JOLIET, IL — It was one of the most talked-about Joliet crime stories two years ago. In February 2020, 19-year-old Tyler Wallace of Joliet and a 17-year-old juvenile entered the Walmart on Route 59 and sprayed Lysol on food, produce, clothing and health and beauty products while wearing signs on their back proclaiming, "Caution: I Have The Coronavirus."

On the verge of this week's scheduled trial, Wallace pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Wallace's other charges of criminal trespass to property and retail theft were dismissed under the plea agreement. Wallace was fined and given six months of probation, according to his criminal defense lawyer Patty Kalkanis of The Tomczak Law Group.

"He regrets what he did, and he's learned from his mistakes," Kalkanis told Joliet Patch. "This kid was very compliant the last two years during his bond. He's on the straight and narrow."

Wallace will not have to serve any additional jail time as part of his sentence. At the time of his arrest by Joliet police, Wallace spent eight days in the Will County Jail prior to posting bond. Wednesday's sentencing was handled by Will County Judge Art Smigielski.



"Wallace was identified as being the subject who was wearing the medical mask with a sign on his back while spraying Lysol on products and produce. After reviewing the facts, the Will County State's Attorney's Office determined there was enough probable cause for the issuance of a complaint warrant for Wallace," Joliet police announced in February 2020.

Walmart told Joliet police detectives that the damage caused to their produce amounted to more than $7,300, and the cleanup efforts cost the business another $2,400.

While his criminal charges were pending, Wallace was not allowed to set foot inside a Walmart store as one of his bond conditions, Kalkanis said. Now that he's been sentenced, the no-contact order has been lifted and Wallace will be able to visit a Walmart store, if he chooses to do so.

Tyler Wallace of Joliet stayed in the Will County Jail after Joliet police busted him for spraying food and produce inside the Route 59 with Lysol. File image via Joliet police

