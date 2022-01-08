Coronavirus Test Distribution Set For Sunday In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, CT — Coronavirus tests will be available for pickup this weekend when the town of Fairfield holds a second distribution event.

The town has enough test kits to give four tests and four masks to 1,500 cars at the drive-up event, which will take place 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, 4942 Park Ave.

“I know many of our residents are frustrated with trying to find test kits or schedule appointments to test at the ten testing sites in town,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said in an email to residents. “The State of Connecticut is facing the same challenge of a lack of tests as states across the country. I’m hoping the federal government will continue to work to break through the barriers of supply chain problems to open up the flow for more tests.”

Due to the limited supply, tests available Sunday will be for residents who are symptomatic or have a known exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus. Proof of Fairfield residency via a 2021 beach or dump sticker, or a driver’s license, is requested. Event entry will be along Jefferson Street to Park Avenue, which will be closed at Jefferson Street to southbound traffic not using the test pickup site.

Last Sunday, town officials and volunteers distributed 7,200 tests to 1,800 households at a Roger Ludlowe Middle School event. Fairfield schools also received 1,500 test kits.

The distribution events are being held as Connecticut has seen several record-breaking daily virus positivity rates in recent weeks. Case reports in Fairfield reached an all-time high Monday, when 470 were recorded. The town reported 140 cases Thursday.

