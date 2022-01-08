Coronavirus Test Distribution Sunday In Fairfield: Patch PM

Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:

Coronavirus tests will be available for pickup this weekend when Fairfield holds its second distribution event.>>>Read more.

The town backfilled its snow removal crew with new hires and workers in other divisions to get the streets fully cleared by mid-afternoon.>>>Read more.

One political leader on the RTM called the process "an atrocity," while another accused fellow members of "political ping-pong balling.">>>Read more.

If you're in search of a four-legged family member, these pets are waiting for their forever home in Fairfield area shelters.>>>Read more.

This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch