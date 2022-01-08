Coronavirus Test Distribution Sunday In Fairfield: Patch PM
Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:
Coronavirus Test Distribution Set For Sunday In Fairfield
Coronavirus tests will be available for pickup this weekend when Fairfield holds its second distribution event.>>>Read more.
Despite Coronavirus Staffing Issues, Fairfield Public Works Clears First Big Snowfall
The town backfilled its snow removal crew with new hires and workers in other divisions to get the streets fully cleared by mid-afternoon.>>>Read more.
Questions Of Transparency Arise As Gould Manor Funds Approved
One political leader on the RTM called the process "an atrocity," while another accused fellow members of "political ping-pong balling.">>>Read more.
Fairfield Area Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Meet Blue, Dani, Fawn & More
If you're in search of a four-legged family member, these pets are waiting for their forever home in Fairfield area shelters.>>>Read more.
This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch