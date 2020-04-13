Coronavirus testing giant performs high-wire act of promises vs. reality

President Trump’s made-for-TV unboxing of Abbott Laboratories’ toaster-sized testing instrument beamed into millions of households last month as he displayed the unit in the Rose Garden.

The marketing boon signaled the emergence of Abbott as a frontrunner in the arms race to develop what the current and former FDA commissioners have called “game-changing” tests. Broadscale coronavirus results could allow Americans to return to normal armed with knowledge of the disease’s spread.

Realities in labs and clinics across the country show that even the most promising test improvements still trail the massive surge in diagnostics the country needs, according to those who have been denied access to prompt testing – and even those able to get their hands on the Abbott machines. In frustration, many are striking out on their own.

President Trump called the 6.6-pound ID NOW instrument “a whole new ballgame." It delivers positive tests in five minutes and negatives in about 13.

Trump and those around him pressed the portable ID NOW units into service at the White House this week, with Trump saying he took the Abbott test on April 3 and was negative. Visitors expected to be near the president or the vice president are being given the rapid nasopharyngeal swab test, including members of the press corps attending the daily task force briefing.

In the outside world, experts say rapid tests likely will play a smaller role, one more often aimed at the sickest patients who stand to benefit most from the five-minute positive results.

“These tests are much lower throughput, but for the sickest patients in the ICU or arriving in the emergency room you want that result sooner than hours or days,” said Frederick Nolte, director of clinical laboratories at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Even inside Abbott, the message has been much more subdued than the administration's hype. Spokeswoman Darcy Ross said the company and its CEO have been careful not to overpromise, acknowledging their point-of-care rapid tests will only be a part of a testing solution for coronavirus and are aimed at health care workers and first responders.

Allocation of the sought-after instruments and the tests that feed them has been done in coordination with state and federal officials, but "customers ultimately determine how our tests are allocated," Ross said.

So far, the company has shipped about 500,000 of the rapid tests, which run on instruments that sell for $4,500 apiece, to all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Pacific Islands. In addition, it has shipped about a million tests worldwide that run on a different instrument – m2000 RealTime molecular lab tests – to the more than 200 already-operational machines nationwide. Those tests take about eight hours to return results.

“We see it as part of the broader testing landscape for COVID," Ross said. “We need testing and Abbott is doing its best.”

Instruments a “game changer” for some, hard to come by for others

After Abbott’s news release announcing emergency FDA approval of its ID NOW test for coronavirus, current FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn called the devices a “game changer” in rapid diagnostics.

“This is big news and will help get more of these tests out in the field rapidly,” he said.