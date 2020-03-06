Coronavirus testing rollout marred by confusion and false starts

WASHINGTON — Seventy-five thousand. That was the number of coronavirus tests that Nancy Messonnier, MD, a top immunologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said could be performed by public health laboratories by the end of the week. The CDC had badly lagged in implementing its test, but was now intent on catching up.

That was on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there were numbers, with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials telling reporters and legislators something different altogether. “We do have about 1.5 million test kits going out as we speak to hospitals,” Pence said. In the same press conference, he also said — accurately — that the number of test kits to be shipped would be 2,500.

Then came Thursday and the numbers changed again. This time, the figures came courtesy of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who said in a Capitol Hill appearance that 400,000 tests could be performed by the end of the week in public health laboratories. By the end of next week, Azar said, the United States would have the ability to test 1.7 million people.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, at a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the White House on March 3. Standing with Pence, from left, are Anthony Fauci, Debbie Birx, Seema Verma and Alex Azar. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It is unclear how the administration arrived at those numbers or why they keep changing. But according to multiple public health officials and laboratory representatives, even the lowest of those projections — the 75,000 tests posited by Messonnier — does not reflect the challenges that remain in implementing a national testing regime.

That’s in large part because public health officials are playing catch-up to a fast-moving virus that has already spread to 13 states. The epicenter of the U.S. outbreak is in and around Seattle, with 10 people having died in Washington state. But as of midweek, public health officials there had tested only 200 samples, said Chelsea Kellogg, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. And patients were being tested twice, Kellogg explained, which means that only 100 people have been tested in an area inhabited by 3.4 million.

The Trump administration has given non-government labs the ability to conduct their own tests, and Kellogg said that more labs would be ready to perform tests by the end of the week. By that time, however, seven weeks will have passed since the first case of coronavirus was detected in Washington state.

The Trump administration maintains that the risk to the general public from the coronavirus is very low. Pence, who is heading the White House coronavirus task force, flew west on Thursday to meet with Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee. The vice president struck a hopeful note. “We have a ways to go, but we will get there together,” he said, just hours after Congress passed an $8.3 billion coronavirus aid bill.

A man wearing a mask and goggles rides a bike in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, on Tuesday. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

But earlier in the day, as he toured a 3M plant in Minneapolis, Pence offered a more cautious note: “We don't have enough tests today,” he said.

That acknowledgement was a deviation from the administration’s attitude, which has ranged from can-do optimism of the sort displayed by Pence to something approaching a kind of dismissive swagger, as when acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney claimed that media coverage of the virus was intentionally overstating its danger because “they think this is going to be what brings down the president.”