Coronavirus Is Threatening One of Government's Steadiest Services: The Mail

WASHINGTON — Ravaged by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service appealed to lawmakers Thursday for an $89 billion lifeline, telling them that it could run out of cash by the end of September if Congress fails to act.

But as Washington begins to debate the next round of government relief to prop up the virus-plagued economy, a Postal Service bailout has already emerged as a political sticking point, with Democrats pressing to deliver one and President Donald Trump, a persistent critic of the agency, opposed. The debate appears to be playing out along the same fault lines that have divided the two sides for years as they have quibbled over how to position the cash-strapped agency — one of the government’s oldest and most reliable entities — for an increasingly digital future.

The coronavirus crisis has rapidly exacerbated those woes, officials told lawmakers Thursday. Mail volume is down by nearly a third compared with the same time last year and dropping quickly, as businesses drastically cut back on solicitations, advertisements and all kinds of letters that make up the bulk of the mail service’s bottom line.

As a result, the Postal Service is projecting a $13 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year because of the pandemic and another $54 billion in losses over 10 years.

Megan J. Brennan, the postmaster general, told lawmakers on the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the agency would need $25 billion in federal grants to cover lost revenue from the pandemic, plus an additional $25 billion to update aging infrastructure. Another $14 billion is needed to pay off long-term debt related to a retirement benefits program, along with $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing authority, she said, according to officials familiar with the information she shared privately.

“At a time when America needs the Postal Service more than ever, the reason we are so needed is having a devastating effect on our business,” Brennan said in a statement to The New York Times later Thursday. “The sudden drop in mail volumes, our most profitable revenue stream, is steep and may never fully recover.”

She called on Congress to “shore up the finances of the Postal Service” as it had other businesses.

Democrats have been pressing for weeks to give the Postal Service most of what it is asking for. But Trump has resisted, saying the agency could solve its woes simply by raising prices on packages delivered for big online retailers like Amazon. And his administration wants to attach strings to any government help the service receives.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, squashed a bipartisan attempt to send the agency emergency funds last month, insisting instead that his department be given new authority to lend up to $10 billion to the Postal Service on terms it helps set, according to officials familiar with the negotiations who described them on the condition of anonymity.

Some lawmakers, postal union representatives and others who rely on the service now fear that the Trump administration is trying to use the current crisis to achieve conservatives’ long-standing goal of nudging the mail service toward privatization — either by setting highly prescriptive loan terms or by essentially forcing it into bankruptcy. That would aid commercial competitors like FedEx and UPS.

Brennan told lawmakers Thursday that the agency was already in talks with the Treasury about the potential loan, but its revenue predictions suggest that the money would not be enough if the crisis continues.

Even with an increase in online shopping and package delivery to Americans cooped up at home, the agency could see a 50% reduction in total mail volume by the end of June, compared with the same period last year, Brennan told the lawmakers.

She said the projected shortfall this fall could throw regular mail delivery into doubt.

“They are chilling numbers,” said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., who leads the House subcommittee responsible for the Postal Service. “The reaction of a lot of my colleagues — their jaws were dropping. It is one thing to say the Postal Service is suffering. It is another to hear these specifics.”

For now, the mail service, which operates under government-mandated service requirements, has continued uninterrupted during the pandemic. Even as scores of its more than 600,000-person workforce have fallen ill and some have died, mail sorters and carriers have continued to walk their routes in every corner of the country, in many cases the only physical lifeline Americans now have to the outside world. They deliver medicines, coronavirus test kits and packages ordered online, and could play a crucial role in November’s presidential election, in which voting by mail is expected to surge.