The Coronavirus Threatens Africans and China’s Hold on Africa

The most terrifying and mysterious question about the Coronavirus is: Why has Africa, home to 1.3 billion people, only reported three cases and no deaths?

Worldwide, coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, has been found in eighty-six thousand people and killed almost three thousand in more than sixty countries. And Africa is usually an incubator of epidemics, not an island of safety from them.

What makes Africa different? The answer reveals some tragic realities about African healthcare, some painful political realities about China’s relationship with its own people and with Africans, and presents an opportunity for the United States.

World Health Organization officials and others are puzzled by Africa’s seeming immunity. Since there is no genetic, climatic or other scientific reason to expect Africans to be safe from the pathogen, it is likely that overworked African hospitals are failing to distinguish between Covid-19 and the flu. They are also likely experiencing breakdowns in record-keeping and a shortage in diagnostic tests, which is artificially reducing Africa’s caseload. In short, Africa’s comparatively poor health-care system is failing to recognize many cases in its midst—setting the stage for a larger tragedy.

