Coronavirus: three months of global upheaval

Paris (AFP) - In the three months since China first came across a new coronavirus, the world has been plunged into turmoil.

A pandemic has been declared, schools and shops from New York to New Delhi shuttered, half the global population is confined in some form, while governments have scrambled to announce massive aid packages amid recession fears.

Here is a look back at the dramatic first months of 2020:

- A new coronavirus strain -

On January 8, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) says cases of pneumonia reported since December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, could be due to a new coronavirus strain.

In December, 59 people are officially diagnosed with the illness, which can cause serious respiratory problems. The confirmed cases include several employees from a Wuhan market selling live animals for food.

- Spectre of SARS -

The new virus reignites grim memories of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), another coronavirus that hit mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003, killing nearly 800 people in some 30 countries.

A first virus death is announced on January 11 in China and the epidemic spreads across provinces, and then beyond the borders of the mainland.

France is the first country to report a case in Europe, at the end of January. The early infections are found in people either from China or who have recently returned from there.

The illness, at this stage generally described as a form of flu, appears particularly dangerous for older or more vulnerable people.

- China province under lockdown -

In the hope of slowing the spread of the epidemic, Chinese authorities take the radical step of confinement, first locking down the city of Wuhan and then, on January 25, the whole of Hubei province, cutting off its 56 million people from the rest of the world.

Other countries begin repatriating their citizens and putting them under quarantine on arrival home.

At the end of January, with almost 6,000 cases officially recorded in mainland China, the number of infections from the new coronavirus overtakes that of SARS.

The WHO declares a global health emergency, but it stops short of recommending trade and travel restrictions.

- Tourists blocked -

Nevertheless, international airlines begin reducing their flights to mainland China and tourist groups start postponing holidays.

Thousands of people are stuck on several cruise liners after cases are detected on board. More than 3,700 are quarantined from February 5 on a ship off Japan's coast and more than 700 infections emerge among the passengers and crew in a few weeks.

- Scaly mammal link? -

Early February researchers in China identify the pangolin, a scaly endangered mammal, as the potential link that facilitated the spread of the virus from bats to humans.

When Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist in Wuhan succumbs to the disease, his death unleashes a wave of anger in China at authorities.

The doctor was among a group of people who sounded the alarm about the virus in late December, only to be reprimanded and censored by the authorities in Hubei province.

The US raises criticisms over what it calls a lack of transparency from China in its response to the outbreak, but the WHO defends Beijing, listing the ways it has collaborated with the international community.

Although much remains unknown about the new coronavirus, the disease gets a new name: "COVID-19".

- Economic repercussions -

The first death outside Asia is announced on February 15, in France.

Around the world concerns are raised about the economic repercussions, as international meetings and sports competitions are progressively cancelled.

On March 24, the International Olympic Committee takes the historic decision to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo to 2021 instead.

By the end of February, the number of infections is rising, notably in Italy, South Korea and Iran. Chinese authorities believe the epidemic is reaching a peak on the mainland.

- World reaction -

On March 6, the number of reported cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Hard-hit Italy is the first country after China to impose strict confinement measures on its population.

Accounts from Italian medical staff raise concerns as they describe increasing numbers of sick people needing treatment, shortages in medical equipment and overwhelmed hospital wards.