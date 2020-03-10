What to do if you get the coronavirus, from transportation to ordering food

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

As the number of coronavirus cases tops 100,000, more and more people are wondering how they should self-quarantine.

According to the CDC, if you have to self-quarantine, stay away from your friends and family and stop sharing utensils, dishes, bedding and towels.

Try and get a relative to take care of your pets, and if you can't, wash your hands before and after having contact with a pet.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, new cases are being confirmed daily.

So far, more than 111,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and an estimated 3,900 have died, Business Insider previously reported.

In the United States, more than 560 cases have been confirmed, which includes the 46 passengers who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan. The US has confirmed 22 coronavirus deaths.

If a person has the virus, they could show no symptoms five or more days after contracting it, Business Insider previously reported. Health officials said people who have mild symptoms like a cough or fever should self-quarantine rather than go to the doctor because the current influx of patients who are in more critical conditions.

But if a person has long-lasting and severe symptoms and they test positive for COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, there are steps they should take to prevent it from spreading to others, like calling their doctor for advice before showing up at the office or hospital, to ensure their own health.

From getting home from the doctor's office to protecting your pets and family members, here's what health experts want you to do if you've been infected with COVID-19.

To get home from the hospital or doctor's office where you were tested, take a car, wear a facemask, and cover your coughs.

Since the coronavirus spreads when people are in close contact with one another, as well as through coughs and sneezes, it's vital that you get home from the doctor's office or hospital with as little human contact as possible.

The CDC recommends people who test positive for COVID-19 in their doctor's offices travel home in a car wearing a facemask.

This will protect anyone who's in the same car, whether your partner, child, or Uber driver, from potentially getting ill.

If you live with other people, you'll have to quarantine yourself in a room immediately.

If you have even the mildest case of coronavirus, the CDC recommends you self-quarantine. That means finding a room in your home where you will spend most of your time, and remaining there for two weeks.

No one else that you live with should be in the room with you, if possible, but if they need to drop off cleaning supplies or food, you should both wear face masks while in direct contact.

While this is likely unrealistic for most people, if you can also use a separate bathroom from the rest of the people in your home, try to do so.

You should cover any coughs or sneezes with a tissue to prevent germ spread, and then dispose of those tissues in a lined trashcan, the CDC website noted.

It's also vital you wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water after you blow your nose, sneeze, cough, go to the bathroom, and before and after preparing food.

Once home, take care to keep everything around you clean.