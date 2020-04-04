A coronavirus travel nightmare: A blur of cancelled flights, border closures, and martial law

WASHINGTON – Before sunrise on Tuesday, Candace Kaiser and her friends hurried out of their Airbnb and crammed into a van destined for the Cusco airport.

It was 5:15 a.m., and Peru's curfew – imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic – had just lifted. The group of American travelers had a special government permit allowing them to make the one-hour trip, which under normal circumstances would be a picturesque drive through the lush Peruvian landscape.

But Kaiser's heart was racing – so much that her Apple Watch recorded her as exercising – as she feared being stopped by Peru's fearsome police and forced back to the little town where she and her friends had hunkered down amid the worldwide disease outbreak. They had been stuck in Peru for more two weeks and were racing to catch a flight specially arranged by the U.S. government to evacuate stranded Americans.

Candace Kaiser and her friends rented a house in Calca, Peru, after learning they would not be able to return to South Carolina. She said the U.S. embassy in Peru has not responded to phone calls or emails requesting help to get home. More

"I was so nervous and anxious in that car," the 28-year-old marketing manager recounted in an interview Thursday. "My heart rate was skyrocketing, because at any given moment, even with the proper documentation, we could have been turned around."

Thousands of Americans are either still stranded abroad, or have endured frustrating and harrowing journeys back to the U.S. From Honduras to Morocco, Americans' vacations have been disrupted and family visits have been upended, as one country after another ordered lockdowns, travel bans, and quarantines.

"This has been so difficult, like trying to travel through a war zone," said Imran Khan, an American from Atlanta who has spent two weeks trying to help his elderly parents get a flight home to the U.S. from Pakistan.

"I'm over 800 miles from Manila, where the U.S. embassy is," said Mark Oania, who traveled to a Philippine island to recovery from bypass surgery. "No flights or ships are allowed to arrive."

More than 30,000 Americans used State Department for help home

The State Department and American embassies around the world have been flooded with pleas for help. As of April 3, the agency had helped more than 37,000 stranded Americans return home from over 60 countries, according to Ian Brownlee, a top official in the State Department's consular affairs bureau.

Brownlee said new requests were still coming in – from U.S. citizens stuck in South Asia, Central America, and other regions – and he urged Americans to find commercial flights if they could.

"There’s no guarantee the Department of State will be able to continue to provide repatriation assistance," Brownlee told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

"If you were on the beach when an earthquake struck, you wouldn’t just stand there waiting for the coming tsunami. You would head for higher ground immediately," he said. "It’s time to seek higher ground now, and not hope for rescue later."

Kaiser and her traveling companions – a group of 11 Charleston, S.C., friends who had hoped to spend eight days hiking and sightseeing in Peru – had only been in the country for about one day when Peru's president announced a nationwide lockdown on March 16.

"Omg we’re trying to leave Cusco now. We have until tomorrow night to be out of the country. Packing now," Kaiser wrote that evening in her travel log.

They searched for flights home, but everything was either booked or cancelled. Finally they just went to the Cusco airport – only to find it closed.

They called and emailed the U.S. embassy, receiving one automated response that said "special flights do not reflect our standard practice and should not be relied upon" as a way to get home.