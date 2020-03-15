Coronavirus Travel Restrictions, Across the Globe

Nations around the world have imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here, the current list of countries limiting entry.

AMERICAS

Argentina

Starting Tuesday, Argentina is halting all flights from Europe and the United States for at least 30 days.

People arriving to Argentina from areas with a significant number of cases — including the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan and Iran — will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days.

Brazil

As of Saturday, Brazil had not imposed travel restrictions. Its health ministry recommended that all passengers who arrive on international flights remain at home for at least seven days and seek medical help if they develop coronavirus symptoms.

Canada

Canada has not banned the entry of any foreigners. But it has required that anyone arriving in Canada from Italy, Iran or Hubei province in China “self-isolate and stay at home” for 14 days and contact public health authorities within 24 hours of arrival.

The government added that all other passengers returning from overseas consider self-isolating for 14 days.

Colombia

The government announced on Friday that it would shut down the seven border crossings along its border with Venezuela. Starting Monday, Colombia will bar entry to any foreigner who has been to Europe or Asia within the past 14 days. Colombians who return from affected areas will be subject to a mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

El Salvador

On Wednesday, El Salvador announced it would bar entry to all foreigners, except accredited diplomats and legal permanent residents.

Guatemala

Effective Monday, Guatemala will bar the entry of citizens of the United States, Canada, South Korea, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, China and Iran.

Mexico

As of Saturday, Mexico had not imposed any travel restrictions.

Peru

Peru on Thursday announced it would halt all flights from Asia and Europe, but it did not specify when the measure would take effect.

United States

On Wednesday, the United States barred the entry of all foreign nationals who had visited China, Iran and a group of European countries during the previous 14 days.

The ban applies to countries in the Schengen Area: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Effective Monday, the ban will apply to foreign nationals departing from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As of Friday, all American citizens and legal permanent residents who have been in high-risk areas and return to the United States are required to fly to one of the following 13 airports:

— Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

— Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

— Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

— Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

— Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

— Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

— John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

— Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

— Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

— Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

— San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

— Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

— Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Uruguay

On Friday, Uruguay announced that all passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany must go into quarantine for 14 days.

Venezuela

On Thursday, Venezuela announced it would suspend all flights from Colombia and European countries for at least a month.

ASIA

China

Travelers in China who have recently visited South Korea, Japan and Italy — countries with “severe outbreaks” — and are headed toward Beijing or Shanghai, or provinces such as Guangdong and Sichuan, will be quarantined for two weeks in a Chinese facility.

Singapore

As of Sunday, “all new visitors with recent travel history to France, Germany, Italy and Spain within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore,” according to officials.

Singapore residents and pass-holders who have been to those countries in the past 14 days will be issued a “Stay-Home Notice,” which will require them to quarantine for two weeks.