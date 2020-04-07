Coronavirus treatments: A list of the most promising medical treatments for COVID-19

over one hundred drugs are being tested or researched for COVID-19 treatment.

P. Ravikumar/Reuters

There are no medical treatments for patients infected with the novel COVID-19 virus.

Some of the world's leading drugmakers are conducting trials on candidate drugs like remdesivir and Actemra.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the most promising coronavirus medical treatments undergoing clinical testing.

A novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.2 million people worldwide and killed more than 70,000.

There is no medical treatment that cures patients with COVID-19. However, some of the world's leading drugmakers are testing hundreds of existing drugs and investigating new ones to produce a treatment for those already infected.

Here's our list of some of the most promising medical treatments undergoing clinical trial testing right now.

Remdesivir: The California biotech Gilead is repurposing a drug called remdesivir that was previously tested against Ebola.

There are five clinical trials testing remdesivir on COVID-19 patients. More

The WHO has called the antiviral remdesivir "the most promising candidate" for treatment against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Company executives and health officials have stressed the need to wait for clinical results. Those findings will come quickly though, with Gilead execs expecting the first clinical data from China in April. There are five active clinical trials testing remdesivir in COVID-19 patients in China, the US, and South Korea.

Kaletra: One of the first repurposed drugs tested against COVID-19 was Kaletra, an HIV treatment sold by AbbVie.

This 2011 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control shows HIV virions. More

The HIV drug Kaletra did not show benefits in keeping patients alive, reducing the amount of virus in patients, or shortening their hospital stays, the researchers concluded in a New England Journal of Medicine article published on March 18.

Yet, on March 18, the WHO said it will conduct a massive global study on four experimental COVID-19 treatment arms including Kaletra. The other three are remdesivir, the anti-malaria pill chloroquine, and a combination of Kaletra and the immunomodulator interferon-beta.

Actemra and Kevzara: These two arthritis drugs are both being used in COVID-19 patients

Actemra and Kevzara could help prevent the body's immune system from going into overdrive against the COVID-19 virus. More

Actemra, sold by Roche, and Kevzara, sold by Regeneron and Sanofi, are both in the class of medicines called IL-6 inhibitors. They may work in COVID-19 patients by inhibiting a biological mechanism that could be driving an overactive inflammatory response in patients' lungs.

Both drugs have already started late-stage clinical trials aiming to provide a definitive answer to whether or not they can help COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma: This treatment involves blood plasma of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease that contains virus-fighting antibodies that could help sick patients.