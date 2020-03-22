Coronavirus: Trump bows to pressure from worst-hit states and allows extra supplies

The US National Guard has been activated in New York, California and Washington to aid in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and officials across the US pressured the federal government for days to ramp up its response to a growing crisis in their respective states, Donald Trump has announced that he signed off on a major disaster declaration for New York, per the governor's request.

The federal government also will be shipping "large quantities" medical supplies as overwhelmed hospital systems brace for surges in Covid-19 patients.

New York also will get support to build four temporary hospitals, after Governor Cuomo announced plans for those centres early on Sunday.

A hospital ship, the USS Mercy, will be deployed to Los Angeles to expand the California's medical capacity.

That aid will be delivered within 48 hours, the president said.

More follows…