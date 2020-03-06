Coronavirus: Trump cancels CDC visit as White House aims to shield 'health and welfare' of workers there

Donald Trump will not visit the headquarters of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as initially scheduled on Friday to get an update on its counter-coronavirus efforts, according to a senior White House official.

The president, who visited the National Institutes of Health outside Washington, DC earlier this week, had been expected to land in Atlanta around 3 p.m. (ET) and tour the CDC facility while being briefing on the agency's work on a possible vaccine and other countermeasures.

The senior administration official said "the president does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."

It was not immediately clear how the president's visit would affect the health of workers at the Atlanta facility.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the White House decided to play it safe because any presidential visit comes with a large footprint of staff and security personnel. "Better safe than sorry," the person said Friday morning, referring to the risk of the virus entering the CDC facility inadvertently.

More follows…