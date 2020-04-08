Coronavirus: Two US towns, two very different experiences

After coursing through New York and other cities, Covid-19 is now hitting small towns, in different ways. Here's a look at how one in Ohio and another in Arkansas have fared.

William Knapp, the head of a local health board in New London, Ohio, spoke about the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in Huron County at a meeting in February.

A few days later he came down with something. "It started with a cough," his daughter, Sheri Gavalya, says. "That hacking, dry cough."

Knapp, 79, died of the disease on 29 March, adding to the state's grim toll: 65 dead from Covid-19.

Ms Gavalya, a 58-year-old nurse, is now worried about her own health. So are others in New London, a one-traffic-light town in the north-eastern part of Ohio. The governor, Mike DeWine, was one of the first in the country to issue a stay-at-home order, one he has extended to 1 May.

Most New London stores are closed, making this sleepy town even quieter than usual. The silence, says mayor Toby Thomas, is "kind of eerie".

In Arkansas, the toll is sobering but not as bad as it is in Ohio and other states - there have been 625 cases in Arkansas, and 10 people have died.

The governor of Arkansas has decided not to issue a stay-at-home order.

In Des Arc, an Arkansas town of 1,800, an accountant named Ashley Parchman has been busy this spring. More people are filing taxes than usual so they can receive payment from an economic recovery package that was passed by Congress.

She arrives at her office at nine every morning, and stores are still open for business.

"Life has to go on," she says. "I'm just trying to keep it as normal as possible."

Two small towns, with dramatically different experiences of the pandemic.

More than two months into the crisis in the US, it is helpful to look at how those in small cities and towns, a category that encompasses 30 million people, are facing coronavirus. Their lives reflect the larger story of a nation in the midst of a pandemic, with its churning mix of fear, disease and politics.

Uneven infections

The hot spots of Covid-19 are New York, Detroit and other big cities. But small towns across the nation are going through their own wave of infection. Medical experts say the disease could be devastating in rural areas - many of the residents are elderly, living far from hospitals and clinics.

The severity of the outbreak in small towns is determined by a number of factors - towns in sparsely populated states such as Arkansas, South Dakota and Wyoming have been affected only slightly, while those in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, densely populated areas with big airports and busy interstates, are more likely to suffer.

A century ago, people in the US also saw an uneven pattern of infection.

More than 675,000 people died of the Spanish flu here between 1918-20, but the fatalities were not spread evenly across the country. "Some communities got lucky," says University of Michigan's Alex Navarro, who co-authored a seminal work on the 1918 epidemic. Some towns instituted social distancing or even set up barricades, but some simply had good fortune.

The reasons for the disparity today among small towns - with those in Ohio feeling the effects more acutely than those in Arkansas - is still partly because of luck. But the way that people in small towns live is determined not only by geography. Politics plays a role, too.

Conservative Republican governors in a number of states, including Alabama, Wyoming and Arkansas, have not issued stay-at-home orders, while most Democratic governors and some moderate Republicans have issued one. Governor DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, was one of the first to adopt a stay-at-home measure.

President Trump recently extended the timeline for his recommendations on social distancing and other measures to contain the virus. Medical experts say these steps will help prevent the spread of the disease.

However, Mr Trump had earlier downplayed the health crisis and said the coronavirus was like an ordinary flu.

The conservative governors of Arkansas, North Dakota and several other states underscored his message by choosing not to issue stay-at-home orders. Telling people to stay at home helps to contain the disease, but this measure wreaks havoc on the state's economy.

The result is two realities - people in New London and other small towns in Ohio are working from home or not working at all, trying to flatten the curve. In Danville, for example, a virtual funeral was held for a farmer, James Lee Colopy, 82, who died of heart failure, so family members would not risk infection.