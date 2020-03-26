Coronavirus: A new type of vaccine using RNA could help defeat COVID-19

A century ago, on July 26, 1916, a viral disease swept through New York. Within 24 hours, new cases of polio increased by more than 68%. The outbreak killed more than 2,000 people in New York City alone. Across the United States, polio took the lives of about 6,000 people in 1916, leaving thousands more paralyzed.

Although scientists had already identified the polio virus, it took 50 more years to develop a vaccine. That vaccine eradicated polio in the U.S. in less than a decade. Vaccines are one of the most effective modern disease-fighting tools.

As of this writing, the fast-spreading COVID-19 has already infected almost half a million worldwide, and has killed over 22,000 patients. There is an urgent need for a vaccine to prevent it from infecting and killing millions more. But traditional vaccine development takes, on average, 16 years.

So how can scientists quickly develop a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2?

As immunologists, we are trying to expedite development of vaccines and antibody therapeutics. We’re currently developing novel vaccine candidates for Zika, and have successfully developed a potential protective antibody-based treatment – in 90 days – to stop that viral disease. Fast-track “sprints” like these are part of the Pandemic Protection Platform Program run by the Defense Advanced Research Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense to help us identify and deploy protective antibody treatments against viral outbreaks, such as SARS-CoV-2. Now other colleagues of ours are working on expediting a new type of vaccine for COVID-19.

A primer on vaccines

A vaccine trains the body’s immune system to recognize some signature viral protein called an antigen. SARS-CoV-2, like other coronaviruses, is named for the crown-like spikes on its surface. There are three proteins on the surface of these viruses: the envelope, membrane and spike, which encapsulate a strand of RNA. This RNA molecule holds the genetic instructions that make up the virus.

But viruses do not make their own components. Instead, a coronovirus enters into the lung and possibly other respiratory track cells by attaching through to them via its spike protein. Once inside, the viral RNA becomes part of the host cell’s protein production machinery, and produces new copies of viral proteins and RNA which then assemble into thousands of new viruses to spread the disease.

So one way to stop a disease is to block the virus from entering the cells. Vaccines do that by training the body to identify and attack the virus before it can infect healthy human cells.

A vaccine is essentially a pure preparation of one or more key components of the virus – such as the envelope, spike or a membrane protein – that is injected in the body to give the immune system a preview of the virus without causing disease. This preview tells the immune system to seek out and attack the virus containing those specific proteins if the real virus ever shows up.

However, developing vaccines based on viral proteins takes anywhere from years, such as for the human papilloma virus, to several decades, such as for rotavirus. Protein-based vaccines require mass production of viral proteins in facilities which can guarantee their purity. Growing the viruses and purifying the proteins at medically acceptable pharmaceutical scales can take years. In fact, for some of recent epidemics, such as AIDS, Zika and Ebola, to date there are no effective vaccines.