Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots.

The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk.

After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots.

Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so".

Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks.

08:43 AM

Boris Johnson out for morning run

Wearing what has become his trademark running gear - the Prime Minister has been out for a run again this morning.

Boris Johnson is spotted running in a London park this morning - Splash News

08:37 AM

Women more likely to get jab side effects, says JCVI

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said women were more likely to get side effects from the Oxford jab.

People who get the jab are more likely to get side effects after the first dose than the second, he added.

Asked whether people might experience some side effects, he told BBC Breakfast: "Yes, there are. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine - for the first dose - seems to give quite a lot of minor side effects like: a very sore arm; fever; malaise; headache and sometimes chills which may last for up to 48 hours afterwards.

"They do seem to be more common in women and in younger women.

"With the Pfizer vaccine, which we are given at the moment, it seems to be the reverse - side effects are more likely with the second vaccine.

"The message is once you've had your first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine - if you do get some side effects which are unpleasant take some paracetamol. And don't not have your second vaccine because of the side effects because the second vaccine is likely to be less reactogenic than the first."

08:33 AM

Public would be informed 'straight away' about jab concerns

Professor Harnden said that if there were any concerns about the jab, then the public would be informed "straight away".

He said the European regulator of medicines, the British regulator - the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the World Health Organisation and AstraZeneca have "all said this vaccine is safe".

"The data that we look at on a weekly basis on JCVI and a daily basis at MHRA are reassuring that there is no link, so we are right in this country to press on," he told BBC Breakfast.

"We will keep monitoring this and if there is any safety signals that we are concerned about, we would let the public know straight away.

"At the moment, the message is absolutely clear - go and get your vaccine when offered.

"I spent all yesterday in our practice vaccinating with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine - I would not be immunising my own patients unless I felt it was safe."

08:11 AM

'No demonstrable difference' in blood clots, JCVI professor says

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said there was "no demonstrable difference" in the number of blood clots seen between the general population and the 11 million who have so far received the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab to date.

He told BBC Breakfast: "Safety is absolutely paramount and we monitor this data very carefully.

"We have given 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to date and there's no demonstrable difference between the blood clots in those that have been vaccinated from those in the general population.

"We have to remember that there are 3,000 blood clots a month on average in the general population and because we're immunising so many people, we are bound to see blood clots at the same time as the vaccination, and that's not because they are due to the vaccination. That's because they occur naturally in the population.

"One ought to also remember that Covid causes blood clots. So, the risks of not having the Covid vaccination far outweigh the risks from the vaccinations."

08:04 AM

Haircuts in Wales from today

People will be able to tame their manes today in Wales for the first time in weeks as hairdressers open their doors.

The changes mean that from today:

All primary school pupils will return to face-to-face teaching, as will exam-year students in secondary schools. Wholesale school re-opening will not take place until after the Easter break Hairdressers and barbers can re-open for appointments

Read Wales' lockdown rules here.

07:58 AM

Trials show lower rate of blood clots after vaccine, Prof says

Prof Pollard closed his interview with the BBC saying: "The clinical trials are quite reassuring because they show a lower rate of blood clots in those who have been vaccinated.

"But it's absolutely critical that there are careful evaluation of these cases.

"In the meantime we really need to make sure people are protected against Covid."

07:57 AM

Oxford vaccine boss denies calls to suspend jab

Asked whether the UK should suspend the use of the Oxford vaccine, Prof Pollard told Today: "I think we have to balance that against the huge risks that are of Covid.

"If we have no vaccinations and we come out of lockdown in this country, we'd expect tens of thousands more deaths this year. And as you will know, a number of countries outside Europe are seeing an increase in cases again.

"Italy, France, Germany, Poland - all have the start of a new surge in cases. So it's abs critical that we don't have a problem of not vaccinating people and have the balance of a huge risk - a known risk - of Covid against what appears to be so far by the data that we've got from the regulators, no signal of a problem."

07:53 AM

UK data 'very reassuring', Oxford jab director says on blood clots

Professor Andrew Pollard, the Oxford jab director, has said that the UK data looks "very reassuring" amid concerns surrounding the vaccine and blood clots.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "Safety is clearly absolutely paramount and it's absolutely right all our public health bodies are monitoring it closely, but it's important to understand that a lot of stuff happens to people in normal times.

"And in he case of blood clots here in the UK, we see about 3,000 cases of blood clots happening every month.

"When you put a vaccination campaign on top of that, clearly those blood clots still happen and you've got to try to separate out when they occur and whether they are related to the vaccine or not.

"The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) very clearly have said they are not seeing any increase in the number of blood clots than they would normally see."

Prof Pollard pointed to a study in Finland which showed that there was no change in the amount of blood clots in the weeks before and after people had their Oxford jab.

He added: "At this moment, we've got the most data from the UK, which looks very reassuring, but of course it's absolutely right there is monitoring of safety and this gets looked into."

07:37 AM

One year of lockdown: Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home?

Dominic Cummings had just delivered the news the Prime Minister least wanted to hear, Associate Editor Gordon Rayner writes in a special report.

Scribbling in red pen on a whiteboard in Boris Johnson’s office, the PM’s chief adviser had drawn a crude graph to demonstrate that the Government’s analysis of coronavirus had woefully underestimated how quickly it had spread. The NHS would be overwhelmed in as little as three weeks, Mr Johnson was told. “Christ!” the Prime Minister spluttered. “We’ve got to move now on this!”

Downing Street insiders say the previously unknown meeting on the morning of Saturday, March 14 last year was the moment lockdown became inevitable.

Yet it would be another nine days until Mr Johnson issued his historic “stay at home” direction – a delay that senior figures in Government are now admitting was a mistake.

Read the full report here.

07:30 AM

Shadow policing minister says vigil officers showed no 'sensitivity'

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones said there was not "sensitivity" in the policing of Saturday's Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common in south London.

"I think most people will agree that police have had to make a really difficult call often through Covid and I talk to police all the time as the shadow policing minister, and I have talked about some of these challenges," the Labour MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"I think there were two things that went wrong. The first was that an agreement wasn't come to in advance with those women who really just wanted to pay their respects

"It wouldn't have been unlawful if an agreement had been reached, that's what the judge said, and it was unfortunate that an agreement wasn't reached.

"Then I think it was wrong the way it was policed on the night, the sensitivity wasn't there.

"I think it speaks now to the issue of the Government trying to rush through legislation that changes the laws again on public processions and assemblies and protests."

07:09 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Monday, Mar 15.

07:00 AM

Malaysia racing to close rubber glove supply gap

Malaysia, the world's biggest rubber gloves manufacturer, is racing to increase production to close a supply gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic that it warns could last until into 2023.

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) said on Monday the country was in an oversold position of 160 billion gloves.

"The lead time currently is about seven months for the gloves to be delivered to the end customer," Margma President Supramaniam Shanmugam said, adding that demand would remain robust until the second quarter of 2022.

Even with global production expected to ramp up to 420 billion this year from 380 billion last year and annual growth of 10-15%, Supramaniam said excess demand could run into 2023. Malaysia expects to supply 280 billion, or 67%, of that increased global supply.

Employees check latex gloves in the watertight test room at a Top Glove Corp. factory in Setia Alam, Selangor - Bloomberg

06:41 AM

Calls to alter 2022 GCSE's

Next year’s GCSE exams must be altered to make them fair for students who have missed more teaching time, the Labour Party has said, as research shows Year 10 students have lost one in eight days of classroom time since their courses began.

Labour will on Monday urge ministers to set out plans for exams in 2022, including “meaningful adjustments” so students who have missed more teaching time are not disadvantaged.

The Government has confirmed that GCSE, A-level and vocational exams will take place in 2022, after two years of disrupted results caused by school closures.

06:32 AM

France facing hospital crisis

As France was hoping to avoid another national lockdown, it was facing a hospital crisis with intensive care beds in the Paris region running out.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6 million people around the world, with much of humanity going through varying levels of Covid-19 restrictions.

People have been growing weary of the economically painful curbs, however.

06:12 AM

Thailand to start AstraZeneca rollout

Thailand will start using the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday after a brief delay due to concerns over its safety, officials said, with the prime minister and his cabinet due to be the first to receive it.

Natreeya Thaweewong, director of the spokesperson's office of government house, made the announcement about the inoculations, which were delayed from Friday, in a chat group with media on Monday.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had earlier on Monday said the AstraZeneca vaccine, over which there have been reports in Europe of sporadic blood clots, would be given to the cabinet on Tuesday if cleared by local health experts.

05:32 AM

Italy reimposes restrictions as cases surge

Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed across much of Italy on Monday.

Despite immunisation programmes gathering pace, surges in infections remain a threat and Italian authorities reimposed restrictions on three-quarters of the country until April 6 to suppress an outbreak fuelled by the variant first detected in Britain.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Sunday the government hoped these strict measures and ongoing vaccinations would allow a relaxation of curbs later.

"Each dose of vaccine injected is a step in the direction of the way out of the crisis," he added.

Schools, restaurants, shops and museums will close, including in Rome and Milan, with residents told to stay home except for work, health or other essential reasons.

Carabinieri patrol the streets during the last weekend before the new measures against the Covid-19 pandemic come into force - GIUSEPPE LAMI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

05:18 AM

Papua New Guinea facing crisis as infection rate rises

Half of Covid-19 tests from the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) processed by Australia have been positive, the leader of Queensland state said on Monday, prompting calls for faster vaccine delivery.

PNG's Western Province lies within a few miles of Australia's northern border, and Queensland laboratories are assisting to investigate the worsening outbreak.

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Papua New Guinea was "on the doorstep" and she held real concern about the rising infection rate there.

"Out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG, 250 have come back positive," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

Ninety new cases were recorded in Papua New Guinea on Saturday by its government, and a World Health Organisation weekly update was due to be released later on Monday.

02:54 AM

Mexico's president knocks US over vaccines

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took a dig at the US government on Sunday, saying the United States has not helped Mexico with coronavirus vaccines.

Lopez Obrador thanked India and Russia, which have each sent small amounts of vaccines, and China, whose firms have promised millions of doses.

Lopez Obrador said "I hope that soon I will be able to say thanks to the US government, because I am sure they are going to help too, it is just that that haven't done so so far."

Mexico has seen almost 195,000 deaths, and almost 2.2 million cases. The country has approved 6 vaccines, and has so administered about 4.34 million shots.

A woman visits the grave of a relative at the Municipal Cemetery, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico - Reuters

02:40 AM

Dutch to vote in Covid-dominated election

The Netherlands begins three days of voting Monday in a primary test of a European government's coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte set to win another term in office.

With the country under its tightest Covid-19 restrictions including an overnight curfew, polling stations will open mainly for at-risk people on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.

Police used water cannon to break up anti-Rutte protests on the eve of voting, and riots against the introduction of the country's first curfew since World War II rocked the Netherlands in January.

But Mr Rutte - in power since 2010 and one of Europe's longest serving leaders - is expected to emerge as head of his fourth coalition government owing to his steady handling of the pandemic.

Police officers detain a protester during a protest on the Malieveld against the coronavirus policies and the government - Getty

02:05 AM

New York pays tribute to Covid victims

New York, the US city most bereaved by the coronavirus, paid a moving tribute Sunday to its 30,258 dead, one year after the start of the pandemic.

"More New Yorkers lost than in World War Two, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way, and for so many families a pain, a pain that is raw," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a live virtual ceremony, after calling for a moment of silence to honour the victims.

The Democratic mayor heralded the "health care heroes" who "saved lives," sometimes at their own expense.

The virtual ceremony began with a short recital by the New York Philharmonic, in front of lit candles on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge on a chilly and windy night.

Large black and white photos of the victims were projected onto the bridge.

Faces of victims of Covid-19 are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge - Getty

12:19 AM

Stop 'moving the goalposts', say MPs

The Government must stop "moving the goalposts" in decisions on coronavirus restrictions and should publish data thresholds for its road map out of lockdown, MPs have urged.

A report by the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee criticised a lack of transparency from ministers throughout the pandemic.

It said the framework for lockdown and tiering decisions changed "repeatedly", with decisions not always appearing to reflect new information.

The committee warned that this had led to confusion and mistrust among the public - despite trust being a "crucial factor" in the success of the response to the crisis.

The MPs said the Government's priority must be to ensure there is a "clear and consistent framework for making lockdown decisions as a path back to normality is charted".

12:08 AM

