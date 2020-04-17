Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil

Gravediggers have to work faster to cope with the number of arrivals

At Vila Formosa, Latin America's biggest cemetery, mourning loved ones has become somewhat fraught.

Families are strictly limited to an hour with the coffin in the chapel of rest and no more than 10 people are allowed in. All in the name of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

For gravediggers and undertakers, the rules have become even tighter. When they prepare a burial, they're handed a piece of paper - on the top right, there's a code. D3 means a suspected or confirmed coronavirus death. It also means they have to wear full protective suits, masks and gloves.

Workers at Vila Formosa, in the Brazilian city of São Paulo, say they're turning over more graves than normal. On an average day, they bury about 40 bodies at the cemetery. The weekend before last, that figure was about 60.

More gravediggers are being hired to cope with demand

"The municipality bought 5,000 body bags and they're hiring more people, too," says gravedigger Manuel Pereira. But they're bracing themselves for the weeks ahead.

Brazil's health ministry says the peak is not expected in the country until May or June.

Difficult social distancing

In one corner of the cemetery, a coffin is removed from a hearse and six undertakers in white overalls walk over fresh red soil to a newly-dug grave.

Maria Odete died at the age of 77 from suspected coronavirus. The family have come wearing masks and observing social distancing, a few hugs are given to those who need them, and just a short round of applause follows.

"I'm really sad and worried about the situation," says Sandro Nunes, her son. He never imagined saying goodbye to his mother like this.

"I wasn't taking it too seriously before. I thought it was the media stirring things up. Then, when it happened to our family, we understood the severity of it."

Maria Odete's family won't find out for sure whether or not she had Covid-19 until at least two weeks after her burial. This is a pattern that's being repeated every day across Brazil.

Families have to wait at least two weeks for confirmation that their relatives died of coronavirus

The country's laboratories have a bottleneck of tens of thousands of tests. They just don't have the capacity at the moment.

As of 15 April, the health ministry had reported 1,736 deaths and more than 28,000 cases.

But Dr Carolina Lazari, medical chief of the molecular biology laboratory at Latin America's biggest hospital, Hospital das Clínicas, says "the ministry numbers are a photograph of the past".

Not enough testing

Brazil tests just under 300 people for every million inhabitants. In the US, for instance, this figure stands at 9,482 per million.

One of the challenges is that the country struggles to import sufficient quantities of ingredients for testing. The whole world is competing for supplies to tackle the pandemic.

With churches closed, makeshift chapels are where final goodbyes are said

"All we see is the tip of the iceberg," says Dr Lazari. "In Brazil we only test the patients that go to hospital and stay there - the more severe cases - but we don't know how the virus is circulating in the population."