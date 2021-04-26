  • Oops!
Coronavirus update: New masking guidelines likely; India's staggering case surge

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read
President Joe Biden and top health officials could end a debate among experts on the benefits of masking while outdoors, as early as tomorrow.

Biden will likely announce a change to mask guidance during an update on the current status of the pandemic in the U.S. Tuesday, according to reports.

Details of what the change will entail remain unclear, but increased vaccinations could lead to specific scenarios where masking will still be needed for some time, experts say.

The issue has been hotly debated by experts — after a Slate op-ed called for such a change — who say the need for masks outdoors could be removed. One expert told the New York Times that if outdoors and socially distanced, masking could be removed. Masks should remain if only one criteria can be met, however. 

This idea has merit, according to Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner and a visiting professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University.

"Masking outdoors makes no sense at any point in the pandemic," Wen told Yahoo Finance, adding that when public health doesn't abide by common sense it affects the public's willingness to comply with other necessary measures.

There should be masking for certain settings outdoors like at arenas or stadiums or rallies, Wen said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC on Sunday the risk to vaccinated individuals outdoors is "miniscule."

"I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low ... What I believe you're going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC," Fauci said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently said the agency is looking into a potential revision of mask guidance.

Meanwhile, demand is declining or plateauing in parts of the U.S., spurring concern about vaccine hesitancy and the need to incentivize vaccinations. Some businesses have already taken to mandating them, and Biden has included a tax incentive for small businesses to help spur inoculations.

Globally, the story is very different with demand still outstripping supply as India's new wave is hampering vaccination efforts.

India's crisis worsens

Experts in the U.S. and elsewhere are watching the situation in India closely as it could have a ripple effect globally.

The country reported a record-shattering more than 350,000 cases in a single day Sunday, as well as 2,800 new deaths. At its peak in January, the U.S., which still has nearly double the total reported cases as India, saw more than 300,000 cases in a single day and more than 4,000 deaths.

The rapid rate of spread is worrying experts, who have begun to see the impact on global vaccinations from the Serum Institute of India, which was supposed to supply vaccines for 92 low- and middle- income countries, has turned its focus to domestic vaccine supplies.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called for the AstraZeneca (AZN) doses that are currently stockpiled in the U.S. and won't be used to be delivered to India and Brazil, among other countries. 

The administration said Monday that up to 60 million doses that are at various stages of production could be ready to ship out to other countries by the end of May, following regulatory review by the FDA. Previously, the White House said four millions doses would be sent to Mexico and Canada.

A notice about the shortage of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine supplies is seen at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A notice about the shortage of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine supplies is seen at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Two top tech CEOs, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai (GOOG) and Microsoft's (MSFT) Satya Nadella have pledged support for India.

Pichai said the company's philanthropic arm will send $18 million in support to families severely impacted in India as well as to UNICEF to secure supplies currently in shortage like oxygen tanks.

Meanwhile the U.K. is sending ventilators, and Russia is sending oxygen supplies to India. China, which has recently had tense relations with India, is also pledging support.

The World Health Organization's director general said Friday the situation in India is "a devastating reminder of what this virus can do and why we must marshal every tool against it in a comprehensive and integrated approach."

