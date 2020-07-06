Coronavirus updates: 112 Washington fraternity students infected; Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies; Michigan reports zero deaths

An outbreak at a fraternity at the University of Washington has left more than 100 people positive for the coronavirus. Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was hospitalized for more than 90 days after contracting the coronavirus, died Sunday.

Cordero was 41.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed on Instagram. "Nick was such a bright light."

The state of Michigan reported zero COVID-19 death for the first time since mid-March. Meanwhile, Florida surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases, more than tripling the total number of coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began last month.

Here are some recent developments:

The University of Washington announced Sunday that at least 112 fraternity students tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total up to 121.

Airbnb added new booking restrictions for renters under the age of 25 to prevent house parties as cases multiply across the country.

Economists estimate a slow recovery despite a record of 4.8 million jobs added to the economy in June.

📈Today's stats: The U.S. has seen more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and more than 129,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been almost 11.5 million cases and more than 530,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: Feeling whiplash over reopenings? You aren't alone. At least 21 states have halted their plans to reopen as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S. Reopening, pausing, shutting down may be our new reality – and the frustration is real.

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day.

Pandemic driving low-income students out of school, into workforce

The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged as schools started sending students home in the spring, with the number of new applications falling by nearly half compared to last year’s levels, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data. The most precipitous decline was among students at low-income schools. Experts say thousands of students may be opting to delay or forgo college. Education officials are encouraging students to apply over the summer to see how much financial aid they could receive.

“The consequences are that kids are going directly into the workforce,” said David Nieslanik, principal of Southridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon. "They’re closing the door on post-high school learning."

Regeneron 'antibody cocktail' enters Phase 3 trials

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced initiation of "late-stage clinical trials" for its cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Phase 3 trial, being run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is being conducted at approximately 100 sites and is expected to enroll 2,000 patients in the U.S., Regeneron said in a statement. A separate trial is testing the cocktail on patients already being treated for the disease. No timeline for possible release of the drug was provided.

"We are pleased to collaborate with NIAID to study REGN-COV2 in our quest to further prevent the spread of the virus with an antiviral antibody cocktail that could be available much sooner than a vaccine," said George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron.

COVID confusion: Mixed messages threaten public psyche

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in many states, the process of easing restrictions, then slamming them back in place could be America's new tumultuous reality – one that threatens the psyche of many, experts say. At least 21 states have paused their plans to reopen their economies, just weeks after unveiling those measures as the nation started to emerge from strict quarantine measures and stay-at-home orders. These stops and starts can trigger feelings of frustration and fatigue and leave people feeling overwhelmed.

“This is very confusing for many people, and rightfully so,” Dr. Ogbonnaya Omenka, assistant professor of public health at Butler University, told USA TODAY. "We are reaping the fruits of those mixed messages."

Hajj, usually drawing 2.5M Muslim pilgrims, will be limited to 1,000

The annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina that usually draws more than 2 million pilgrims from around the world will be limited to about 1,000 pilgrims, Saudi Arabia said Monday. No foreign pilgrims will be allowed into the country for the weeklong ritual due to coronavirus concerns. Hajj, expected to start July 28, is a requirement for all physically and financially able Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Face masks will be mandatory, and touching or kissing the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, will be banned.