Coronavirus updates: California drops regional stay-at-home orders; Merck abandons vaccine development

COVID-19 has killed nearly 420,000 Americans in a year, and infections have continued to mount despite the introduction of a pair of vaccines late in 2020.

California health officials lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state Monday, citing a decline in the numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients.

The stay-at-home order had included most of the state's counties, including the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. The change will allow restaurants to resume outdoor dining in many areas, though local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The restrictions had fueled an angry outcry from many small business owners. California will now return to its four-tiered, color-coded system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced.

“Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, California Department of Public Health director and state public health officer.

– Amanda Ulrich and Julie Makinen, Palm Springs Desert Sun

In the headlines:

►Merck dropped out of COVID-19 vaccine race, citing "inferior" immune responses. That's proof safety systems are working, experts say.

►Moderna said Monday that its vaccine is effective against COVID variants emerging from Britain and South Africa. The company also said it is developing a new booster shot that could enhance effectiveness against new variants.

►Every nursing home resident and caregiver in America who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received at least their first shot by Monday night. Walgreens and CVS, which the Trump administration hired to deliver the shots, say they are on track to meet the deadline.

►A bipartisan group of lawmakers met virtually with Biden administration officials Sunday to push forward plans for vaccine distribution and another massive stimulus.

► Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he tested positive for the coronavirus but that the symptoms are mild.

► President Joe Biden on Monday will announce a ban on travel to the U.S. from South Africa for most non-U.S. citizens. Biden will also reinstate restrictions for Brazil, the U.K., Ireland and 26 countries in Europe, a White House source confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 25.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 419,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 99.2 million cases and 2.1 million deaths.

📘 What we're reading: President Joe Biden is seeking to reset the nation’s inconsistent coronavirus testing efforts with a $50 billion plan and more federal oversight. Read more here.

Google to provide vaccination sites, improve vaccine searches online

Google said it will open up select facilities for use as vaccination sites and bolster search results to provide better information on where to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

In a blog post Monday, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said the company will partner with a medical provider and public health authorities to open up sites in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City and Kirkland, Washington, near Seattle. The company plans to expand the initiative nationally.

"Getting vaccines to billions of people won’t be easy, but it’s one of the most important problems we’ll solve in our lifetimes," said Pichai in his post. "Google will continue to support in whatever way we can."

Japan scrambling for 'herd immunity' as Tokyo Olympics draw near

Japan's vaccine effort is falling short and could imperil the Tokyo Olympics, at least one expert warns.

Japan probably won't achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 through mass inoculations until months after the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to begin July 23, Rasmus Bech Hansen, the founder of British research firm Airfinity, told Reuters.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough shots for the populace by the middle of 2021. Hansen, however, said Japan will not reach a 75% inoculation rate, a benchmark for herd immunity, until around October.

“Japan looks to be quite late in the game,” Hansen said. “They’re dependent on importing many (vaccines) from the U.S. And at the moment, it doesn’t seem very likely they will get very large quantities."

In rural Pennsylvania, COVID-19 is making a tragic mark

The pandemic hasn't bypassed rural America, and it's not going away.

In the Pennsylvania town of Beaver, 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, vaccine shots are nearly impossible to get. Nurses at Heritage Valley Beaver had to open a second COVID-19 unit to treat all of the critically ill patients. The community-based health system recently treated 115 patients simultaneously with COVID-19.

"The struggle to just breathe. It sounds like a small thing, you just keep breathing, it is not a small thing," said Rebecca Register, 40, of Beaver, a seven-year veteran nurse who works on the COVID-19 unit. "Watching someone struggle with that, and they're on the highest amount of oxygen that I can give them at any time and it's ripping your heart out." Read more here.

– Daveen Rae Kurutz, Beaver County Times

2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs

Straining to handle record numbers of COVID-19 patients, hundreds of the nation’s intensive care units are running out of space and supplies and competing to hire temporary traveling nurses at soaring rates. Many of the facilities are clustered in the South and West.

An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of U.S. hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40% of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, and only 15% of beds are still available.

Intensive care units are the final defense for the sickest of the sick, patients who are nearly suffocating or facing organ failure. Nurses who work in the most stressed ICUs, changing IV bags and monitoring patients on breathing machines, are exhausted.

