Coronavirus updates: Congress agrees on $900B relief deal with stimulus checks; first Moderna vaccines roll out of distribution center

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

USA TODAY is keeping track of the news surrounding COVID-19 as vaccines begin to roll out nationwide. Just last week, the U.S. marked the stark milestone of more than 17 million cases and 300,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on vaccine distribution, including who is getting the shots and where, as well as other COVID-19 news from across the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates directly to your inbox, join our Facebook group or scroll through our in-depth answers to reader questions for everything you need to know about the coronavirus.

In the headlines:

Congressional leaders worked through an impasse and agreed Sunday on a coronavirus relief package worth about $900 billion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the deal, which would provide $600 stimulus checks for most Americans, boost unemployment benefits by up to $300 a week and enhance vaccine distribution.

Essential workers like police officers and teachers, along with people 75 and older, will be in line to get coronavirus vaccines after the first phase, which is focusing on frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which has hit California especially hard in recent weeks, has prompted Apple to temporarily shut down all 53 of its stores in the state and about 12 others elsewhere.

The first shipments of the nation's second COVID-19 vaccine rolled out of a Memphis-area distribution center Sunday. Inoculations with the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are expected to begin Monday, three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

Italy, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands have banned travel from the U.K. to prevent the spread of a more infectious variant of coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered tighter restrictions and scrapped a plan to relax rules for the holidays.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will get vaccinated Monday, Biden's office said. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the following week. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received their first doses Friday.

►U.S. health officials say they have seen six cases of severe allergic reaction out of more than a quarter million shots of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 17.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 317,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 76.6 million cases and almost 1.7 million deaths.

Here's a closer look at today's top stories:

New virus strain a concern, but vaccines still expected to be effective

A new variant of the coronavirus that has prompted tighter restrictions in England poses a danger because of its increased level of transmissibility, but it does not appear to be immune to vaccines.

"We should be vigilant, not worried," said Butler University associate professor Ogbonnaya Omenka, among the public health experts who noted that vaccine makers take into account virus mutations when developing their products.

Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for surgeon general, said Americans should not lose confidence in the new COVID-19 vaccines just because the virus has mutated.

– John Bacon

Moderna coronavirus vaccines are on the way

Moderna coronavirus vaccine deliveries should begin to arrive across the nation Monday, just three days after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a Memphis-area distribution center Sunday.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved Dec. 11. The first Pfizer and Moderna shots are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes, based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The general public is expected to have access to the shots in the spring or summer.

Essential workers will get vaccine next

Key workers regularly exposed to the public, such as police officers, firefighters, teachers and grocery-store employees, will be next in line for a COVID-19 vaccine priority, based on a recommendation Sunday by a CDC panel. They would follow front-line health care workers and staff and residents in long-term care facilities in receiving vaccines, possibly as early as February. The panel also voted in favor of those age 75 and older to be part of that vaccine phase.

"Essential workers are at high risk because of exposure, by virtue of being in contact with others, in performing their duties. Prevention of disease in essential workers may reduce transmission to others," said Dr. Kathleen Dooling, a CDC physician who is co-lead on the advisory panel.

– Elizabeth Weise

Increased travel may further fuel spike in infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.” More than 1 million people in the U.S. ignored that advice and took to the skies both Friday and Saturday, according to Transportation Security Administration figures.

Saturday's total of about 1.07 million air travelers was 57% below last year's figure at the same time, but still represents the largest surge in daily traffic at U.S. airports since Nov. 22 as people began their Thanksgiving getaways.

That's raising concerns among public health officials as the country continues to get staggered by the biggest spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began. Some of that dramatic growth has been blamed on Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Experts note the upcoming holiday period from Christmas to New Year’s Day covers a longer stretch timespan than the Thanksgiving break.

Even prominent health officials struggle to abide by the recommendations to avoid travel and gatherings with people from outside the home. The Associated Press reports that Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, traveled to one of her vacation properties in Delaware the day after Thanksgiving along with three generations of her family from two households.

As vaccine rolls out, undocumented immigrants fear retribution

After years of isolationist and punitive immigration policies from the Trump administration, many immigrants – whose physical and fiscal health has, along with many people of color, been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic – might be unwilling to come forward and get vaccinated. COVID-19 has been particularly merciless to Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans for reasons that include poverty, preexisting health conditions and front-line jobs. This demographic includes many immigrants; the vast majority of those undocumented are from Mexico and Central America. Many of them are critical to farming and meatpacking, and their illness and death represent both a human tragedy and an economic blow.

“The vaccine must be fully available to undocumented Americans, if not, it will put all of us at risk,” said Manuel Pastor, head of the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, which uses data and analysis to dissect equity issues. Read more here.

– Marco della Cava, Daniel Gonzalez and Rebecca Plevin, USA TODAY Network

Fast-moving COVID-19 strain in UK blamed for new restrictions

Millions of people must cancel their Christmas get-togethers and most shops have to close in London and much of southern England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday as he imposed a new, stricter level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections.

In announcing the more restrictive category, Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the coronavirus that is more than 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread in London and southern England. While London fared relatively well in controlling the virus throughout the fall, the city now has the highest infection rates in England. Officials said the new mutation accounted for about 60% of the capital's cases.

"There's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness," the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said the U.K. has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of COVID-19. The government's scientific advisers came to that conclusion based on preliminary modelling figures, and they are continuing to analyze the available data, he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID update: Stimulus deal; Moderna vaccines out; new virus strain

Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – passed without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like there is for the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine rollout, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine efficacy will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The Arab World's most important man?

  • Keep up the good work, Putin tells spy agency staff

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the foreign intelligence service was exceptionally important for protecting the country, in comments made soon after it was accused by some of being behind a major hack on U.S. government departments. Speaking at an event commemorating 100 years since the founding of the SVR foreign intelligence service, Putin said the agency and other security services were a crucial guarantee of Russia's "sovereign, democratic, independent development." Some international cyber researchers have suggested that Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service may have been behind an unprecedented attack on U.S. government computer systems first reported by Reuters last week.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • Chinese Drones Are Spying on Americans

    The U.S. government at the federal, state, and local levels is using Chinese drones that the Chinese Communist Party is exploiting for espionage. That is the public conclusion of a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Citing “security concerns,” other departments have all-but-explicitly publicly made the same claims, and some have begun to take steps to limit the purchase of Chinese drones.Drones made in China and operated by Americans map U.S. infrastructure, agriculture, railroads, government buildings, power plants, disaster-relief operations, and the movements of law-enforcement officers. The data collected in those drone flights are believed to be sent back to China, where there is no divide between civil and military sectors. The Commerce Department’s listing on Friday of one major Chinese drone company on the U.S. entities list makes it difficult for U.S. companies to buy its products and underscores the growing sense of urgency to end their access to the United States. But it is time to go further. The U.S. government at all levels should immediately stop purchasing Chinese drones and end Chinese drone companies’ access to the U.S. commercial market.The U.S. dependence on Chinese drones and the parts that go into drones is unsustainable. While there are U.S. companies waiting to meet demand if Chinese drones are excluded from the American market, there are still too few of them to meet the U.S. government’s needs, and some American drone companies still rely on cheap Chinese parts. This is one of the arguments against cutting off access to the Chinese drone market. But the risks to national security are too great to move slowly, and so in addition to cutting off access to the Chinese drone market, the U.S. should also expand existing Pentagon efforts to build an American and American-ally drone-manufacturing base that does not rely on Chinese-made parts. One can easily see how a national emergency or a conflict over the defense of democratic Taiwan could require ramping up the scale of production of drones. Depending on China for that should be out of the question.Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord has been a champion for strengthening American sovereignty by developing an industrial base for critical technologies in the U.S. and in allied countries. At a recent Hudson Institute event with me, she touted the Pentagon’s Trusted Capital Marketplace, which would expand the options for secure drone manufacturers. This initiative should become a top national-security priority across the U.S. government and private sectors.It’s important to counter companies such as Da Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Company (DJI), a Chinese-owned drone behemoth headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It dominates the American drone market. Its low cost has boxed out the American and ally market, giving it a nearly two-thirds share in the United States and Canada.But DJI is more than just a market leader. Like other Chinese technology programs and companies such as Huawei, it also enables Chinese espionage and the Chinese surveillance state, specifically of the Xinjiang concentration camps.An August 2017 Los Angeles office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau memorandum says: “The Chinese government directorates most likely receiving the data from DJI’s cloud are the offices responsible for defense, critical infrastructure, traffic controlling, and cyber offense . . .” Officials said they have “moderate confidence” that the DJI’s commercial drones and software are “providing U.S. critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.” The flurry of other agency actions to slow the use of DJI drones suggests that officials now have more than “moderate” confidence this is occurring.Other government agencies, such as the Department of Defense -- with few exceptions for some applications -- have stopped using Chinese drones. As of this fall, the Department of Justice has also banned DOJ funds from being used to purchase them. The largest agency that uses drones is the Department of Interior. The DOI has more than 800 drones, all of which are either made in China or have Chinese parts. They use these drones for search and rescue, fighting wildfires, and dealing with other natural disasters that may threaten life or property. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOI was grounding its entire fleet of aerial drones, citing a national-security risk from Chinese manufacturers.We are aware of some of DJI’s ghastly cooperation inside of China. In 2017, just when U.S. officials were sounding alarm bells, DJI signed an agreement with the Xinjiang Autonomous Region Public Security Department (XARPSD) to deploy DJI drones for “stability maintenance” and “counter-terrorism.” This summer, drone footage went viral on American social-media platforms that showed a DJI drone monitoring Chinese paramilitary police escorting Uyghur Muslims -- shackled and blindfolded -- at a train station in Xinjiang, a city notorious for its “re-education camp” where the Chinese government engages in rape, abortions, forced sterilization, torture, and other means of religious and cultural genocide.DJI was also eager to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, it gave away free drones to 43 law-enforcement agencies in 22 U.S. states to outrageously enforce government social-distancing guidelines. That’s right: The Chinese company that enabled China’s government to monitor Chinese Muslims for compliance in concentration camps sought to enable U.S. governments to monitor Americans’ behavior for compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.Some members of Congress have been tracking the issue and trying to legislatively mandate that the U.S. government stop using Chinese drones and end its dependency on Chinese component parts for the drone market. Last year, Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) and Representative Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) led a bipartisan coalition to introduce the American Security Drone Act. If enacted, it would, among other things, prohibit federal departments and agencies from buying any foreign commercial off-the-shelf drone or unmanned-aircraft system manufactured or assembled in countries identified as national-security threats.For unclear reasons, and despite a bipartisan consensus that helped place drone-security provisions in the House version of the recent defense bill, the Senate stripped them out. The final bill sent to President Trump’s desk leaves the problem unaddressed. So DJI drones are still free to flood the U.S. market and send their images and data to the Chinese Communist Party. The bipartisan coalition focusing on this issue should expand and Congress should focus on the issue in the new year. In the meantime, with only a few weeks left of the Trump administration’s term, Trump should issue an executive order addressing the national security risks of Chinese drones, and in particular DJI drones. The sooner we can get Chinese drones off the market, the safer we’ll be.

  • FDA investigating five allergic reactions after Pfizer shot in U.S

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week, a top FDA official said late on Friday. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a press conference that the allergic reactions had been reported in more than one state, including in Alaska. Marks also said that a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG) that is an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine - as well as the Moderna Inc vaccine authorized on Friday - "could be the culprit" causing the reactions.

  • Mexico's president says army to run Maya train project

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday the army will run the Maya train project and several airports, and use any profits to finance military pensions. The army is already overseeing construction on some parts of the controversial project, while private firms build the rest. López Obrador has already given the army more tasks than any other recent Mexican president, with military personnel doing everything from building airports to transporting medicine and running tree nurseries.

  • US front-line workers and people 75 and above will be next to receive coronavirus vaccine

    Essential front-line workers and people aged 75 and above will be the next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US, according to recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control. They will follow health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who were made a top priority by the Trump administration. The recommendations came within hours of work starting on distributing the Moderna vaccine, the second to be approved by the CDC. An estimated 30 million people are expected to be in this tranche of essential workers including police officers, postal workers, teachers, those employed in food production, agriculture and on public transport. This group can expect to be inoculated in February.

  • The diversity of Biden's cabinet will be just for show if it ends up promoting bad policies

    Pundits are praising Biden's appointees for their diverse backgrounds, but that is irrelevant if they use their power to harm communities of color.

  • Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort," marking a slight change in tone for the secretary who had previously suggested the hack may not have been out of the ordinary.The New York Times notes that Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement.President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin that he may keep quiet during the investigation. "I saw this in my time running the world's premier espionage service at the CIA," he said. "There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." Read more at NBC News and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The Arab World's most important man?

  • Loeffler and Perdue dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde of corruption’ as key Georgia campaign gets testy

    ‘We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia, do what you do,’ says congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

  • Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

    As the coronavirus spread throughout the U.S., bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. The information quickly got distorted in the U.S., spurring racist memes on social media that portrayed Chinese people as bat eaters responsible for spreading the virus, and reviving century-old tropes about Asian food being dirty. Fueling the fire, President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as “the China virus.”

  • Vikings used Britain's earliest silk to preserve their hoards, as experts say material is treasure in its own right

    Vikings used Britain's earliest silk to protect their riches, scientists have found, as they say the wrappings are "treasures in their own right". Scientists have been given a £1 million grant to discover the history of a hoard of Viking wealth found in Dumfries and Galloway. National Museums Scotland (NMS) will carry out the three-year project, entitled "Unwrapping the Galloway Hoard", in partnership with the University of Glasgow to examine the objects in detail. The 10th-century treasure trove, which was found by a metal detectorist in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014 and acquired by NMS in 2017, will go on display in an exhibition next year. The research will involve precise dating of the items and, it is hoped, identification of their places of origin, which are thought to range from Ireland to the Byzantine empire and perhaps beyond. Unwrapping the riches was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the scientists, who were fascinated by the materials used. Susanna Harris, lecturer in archaeology at the University of Glasgow and co-investigator on the project, said as well as the silver familiar with most Viking-age hoards and the much rarer gold, the Galloway collection also features an "unprecedented array" of other materials such as bronze, glass and rock crystal. There is also the "outstandingly rare preservation of organic materials" such as wood, leather, wool, linen, and silk, she said. "Many objects are wrapped in textiles, including Scotland's earliest examples of silk, which could have travelled thousands of miles to reach Scotland," Ms Harris said. "These types of wrappings rarely ever survive and are archaeological treasures in their own right. "The unusual survival of organic material like textiles will allow us to apply a range of scientific techniques that usually aren't possible for the precious metals that tend to dominate treasure hoards." The textiles can be chemically tested for dye to help reconstruct lost colours which have faded over the centuries since burial, or they can be radiocarbon dated to help reconstruct the history of the objects before they were buried. The Galloway Hoard: Viking-age Treasure exhibition will open at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on February 19, and will then tour to Kirkcudbright Galleries and Aberdeen Art Gallery.