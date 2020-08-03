Coronavirus updates: New York party boat busted; 90-minute swab also detects flu; stimulus negotiations resume

Two new tests will be able to detect COVID-19 and other winter viruses – including the flu – in just 90 minutes, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

In the U.S., authorities shut down an illegal party on a New York City cruise ship for multiple violations, among them a lack of social distancing.

And in Washington, slow, grinding negotiations are set to resume between Congressional leaders and White House officials on a proposed $1 trillion stimulus package after the $600 weekly unemployment benefit expired Friday.

Meanwhile, the hits to retail keep coming: Lord & Taylor and Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks, have filed for bankruptcy.

Here are some significant developments:

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded almost 155,000 deaths and about 4.7 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been about 690,000 deaths and more than 18 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: UV light is being touted as one way to sanitize. These are the facts.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing.

Coronavirus in Georgia: summer camp, schools, family heartbreak

Hundreds of employees in Georgia's largest school district have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus, officials said. As of Thursday, 260 employees were "excluded from work" due to coronavirus.

Also in Georgia, a rising high school senior is mourning the loss of both his parents after they lost their lives to COVID-19 in the same week. Justin Hunter, 17, said neither of his parents had any preexisting conditions and that they "were a regular family just trying to stay safe during the pandemic.”

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 260 campers and staff tested positive for coronavirus – shortly after one teen staffer began showing symptoms at a Georgia sleepaway camp. As of Sunday, there have been 193,177 cases and 3,840 deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the state's department of public health.

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Adrianna Rodriguez

By the numbers: 5 new death records

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Sunday shows five states set records for deaths in the week ending Sunday: Arkansas, California, Georgia, Idaho and Montana, and also Puerto Rico. No state records for new cases were set. The United States has reported 4,667,955 cases and 154,860 deaths.

– Michael Stucka

COVID on cruise ships: Illegal NYC party busted, 40 infected in Norway

Authorities shut down an illegal party on a New York City cruise ship over the weekend, according to the NYC Sheriff's Office. In addition to violating the the coronavirus social distancing provisions, the department said the party also violated the liquor laws.

Empire Cruises' Liberty Belle ship was intercepted in Manhattan late Saturday, and the owners and captain were arrested, the sheriff's department account tweeted.

Also, in Norway, 40 people (36 crew members and four former passengers) tested positive for the coronavirus – after sailing together on Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen cruise ship. All have since been admitted into a Norwegian hospital.

– Hannah Yasharoff and Morgan Hines

Want to get on the water?: What to know and how to go about renting a boat in the age of COVID-19

WHO continues to study origins of COVID-19

In a Monday briefing, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said the WHO is continuing to study "the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19."

According to the WHO, the first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in December 2019 – by officials in Wuhan City, China.

An international team, which will include researchers and scientists from China and around the world, will use WHO groundwork to begin epidemiological studies in Wuhan, "to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases," he said.

New 90-minute COVID tests in Britain also can detect flu

Millions of rapid coronavirus tests will be brought to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories starting next week, the United Kingdom's Department of Health and Social Care announced Monday. In just 90 minutes, the two new tests will be able to detect COVID-19 and other winter viruses – including the flu.