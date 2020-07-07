Coronavirus updates: Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive; biotechs Novavax, Regeneron say drugs almost ready

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and the U.S. coronavirus death toll has surpassed 130,000. But two U.S. pharmaceutical companies say they are closing in on drugs that could treat or even prevent COVID-19 within a few months.

A $450 million federal contract awarded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could help get initial doses of their drug out by summer's end, the company said. Another company, Novavax, claimed a $1.6 billion contract and said if testing goes well it hopes to deliver 100 million vaccine doses as early as late 2020.

The news comes as confirmed cases surge across most of the U.S.; Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is "still knee-deep in the first wave of this." Arizona is one hot spot: The state surpassed 100,000 cases Monday, and more than 62,000 of the 101,441 reported cases involve people younger than 44, state officials said.

In Florida, another hot spot, the fall semester begins next month for public schools. The state's education chief ordered school boards to "open brick and mortar schools" at least five days a week for every student.

Here are some recent developments:

Caesars Entertainment told its employees in an email Monday that they could be fired for not wearing a face mask.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said FEMA denied multiple requests for a mega-COVID-19 testing site as they've done in other cities.

Florida state officials are ordering all school to reopen in August "at least five days per week for all students."

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has seen almost 3 million confirmed cases and more than 130,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 11.6 million cases and almost 540,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: Hundreds of millions of dollars has gone to COVID-19 contractors accused of prior fraud. Those contracts range from masks and medical equipment to janitorial cleaning, video productions and even ferryboat services.

Brazil President Bolsonaro tests positive

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic while numbers in his nation have soared, said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro, 65, was tested Monday after developing a cough and other symptoms. He confirmed the test results Tuesday while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” he said. Bolsonaro has repeatedly urged his citizens to return to work in an effort to avoid an economic crash. But Brazil has become a hot spot: more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro celebrated the Fourth of July with U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman, and photos from the event showed the men and their aides without masks. The U.S. Embassy said on Twitter Chapman is not showing any COVID-19 symptoms but would be tested.

Retailers to governors: Make masks mandatory in public everywhere

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Lowe's, Walgreens and other major chains, has asked the nation's governors to require all Americans to wear masks in public. The group, in a letter to the National Governors Association, said that fewer than half of U.S. states require face mask wearing in public. Inconsistent rules among states, and in some cases within states, have confused shoppers and prompted conflicts between customers and workers enforcing rules, the letter says.

“Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers,” said RILA President Brian Dodge.

EPA loves its Lysol, says it's effective against coronavirus

It turns out that spewing Lysol Disinfectant Spray all around your house might actually be a good idea, if you can find the stuff. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has formally approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist as effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said.

Lysol may not be new, but it has been flying off shelves since the pandemic became a thing. But even Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser realizes there are limits: After President Trump in April famously suggested injecting disinfectant, the company issued a press release emphasizing that "under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body."