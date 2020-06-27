Coronavirus updates: California governor urges county to lock down; Trump administration will fund Texas testing sites

Coronavirus cases shot up in states across the country this week as the U.S. saw its highest single-day increase in new confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas and Florida continued to pump the brakes on reopening plans Friday, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged one county to reinstate its stay-at-home order amid a surge in cases there.

Amid the resurgence, the White House Coronavirus Task Force held its first public briefing in nearly two months Friday, urging young adults to follow public health guidance for containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

The increase in cases isn't due to an increase in testing, health officials say.

Here are the most significant developments of the day:

📈Today's stats: Worldwide infections have surpassed 9.7 million, with more than 2.4 million in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 492,000 people have died worldwide, with more than 124,000 deaths in the U.S.

📰 What we're reading: Startling, never-before-seen images show that the new coronavirus hijacks proteins in our cells to create monstrous tentacles that branch out and may transmit infection to neighboring cells.

Dow drops 730 points, caps week with losses as virus cases surge

Stocks capped a volatile week with steep losses Friday as coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged to a daily record, dimming the prospects of a quick economic recovery after some states paused their reopening efforts in the wake of more outbreaks.

Investors are looking ahead to a possible rebound from the deepest global downturn since the 1930s and trying to buy companies that will thrive after the pandemic ends, analysts say. But they warn the market rise might be too fast and too early to be sustained by an uncertain economic outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 730.05 points, or 2.8%, to 25,015.55, erasing all of Thursday's gains after the blue-chip average jumped 300 points as regulators loosened some financial regulations on banks.

– Jessica Menton

Infections up in some hot areas

New coronavirus infections are surging in some of America’s hottest places. Florida on Friday became the second state, after New York, to report more than 8,900 new cases in a single day. But New York’s high was back in April.

That report came as Florida neared an all-time heat record. Sun-baked Texas and Arizona are also getting hit particularly hard by coronavirus. Outside the U.S., crippling outbreaks are underway in such sweltering places as India and Mexico.

President Donald J. Trump suggested several times starting last winter that coronavirus would dissipate as warm temperatures came in April. “The virus that we’re talking about having to do, a lot of people think that goes away in April, with the heat, as the heat comes in, typically that will go away in April,” Trump told governors in February, The New York Times reported.

Instead, April was the deadliest month, claiming the lives of 57,723 Americans, Johns Hopkins University data indicate.

– Mike Stucka

New Jersey says 1,854 additional residents likely died of coronavirus

New Jersey added 1,854 people to its official toll after counting them as probable COVID-19 deaths. The deaths occurred throughout the pandemic, but all the previously uncounted fatalities were included in Thursday’s total – creating an artificial one-day spike in national death numbers.

“We report this out of nothing else than a solemn sense of duty," Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. "For many families we hope these determinations will provide a sense of closure and of finally knowing. For our state, I hope it steels our resolve to do all that we can to save every single life that we can save.”

The state previously counted lab-confirmed cases. The newly released numbers add people whose deaths included COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 or novel coronavirus on the death certificates. They also include people who died in known outbreaks, like those in nursing homes, but without tests; and people who received an early but no-longer accepted coronavirus test, Gannett New Jersey reported.