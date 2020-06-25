Coronavirus updates: Cases surge in Sunbelt states; Treasury may delay tax deadline; Trump visiting NJ despite order quarantine order

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,720 new confirmed cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, California, Texas and Florida are breaking records in the number of new daily cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported Wednesday 7,149 people tested positive, a record number for the nation's largest state.

In Florida, with 5,508 new infections reported Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he won't order people to wear masks to curb the spread of the virus. In Texas, 5,551 new cases were reported Wednesday.

In a series of TV interviews Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is facing a “massive outbreak" and its ability to remain open for business depends on efforts by Texans to follow social distancing guidelines.

“People need to take this serious. People need to take responsive actions to control the spread,” Abbott said.

Here are the most significant developments of the day:

📈Today's stats on the coronavirus: Worldwide infections have surpassed 9.4 million, with 2.3 million in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 482,000 people have died worldwide, with more than 121,000 deaths in the U.S.

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day. For first-in-the-morning updates, sign up for The Daily Briefing.

DNC announces sweeping changes to convention amid pandemic

Organizers upended the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, as they told state delegations not to travel to Milwaukee, moved the convention to a smaller venue and added satellite events around the country.

But even as Democrats downsize their convention, they say former Vice President Joe Biden will still formally accept the nomination in Milwaukee. The decision to overhaul plans for the August 17-20 convention came after consulting with public health officials about the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

The moves by the Democrats stand in stark contrast to the Republicans, who shifted their main convention events from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina officials couldn't promise that social distancing rules would not be in effect.

— Mary Spicuzza and Bill Glauber

COVID-19's surge in Sunbelt states shows the virus, not testing, to blame

President Donald Trump blames the rising number of COVID-19 cases on increased testing and suggests case counts would drop with fewer tests. But infectious disease and public health experts dispute that claim, saying the surge in coronavirus cases in Sunbelt states reflects a potentially dangerous new phase of the pandemic.

Arizona, California and Texas reported record-high new daily coronavirus cases this week, as case counts continue to rise in more than half of U.S. states. Several states individually now have more cases than the entire European Union.

— Ken Alltucker and Karen Weintraub

Treasury may consider delaying tax deadline to Sept. 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin left the door open to extending the July 15 tax deadline for a second time to Sept. 15, as Americans and businesses continue to grapple with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of now, we’re not intending on doing that, but it is something that we may consider," Mnuchin said in an interview at the Bloomberg Invest Global 2020 virtual summit. "I would encourage all Americans, if you can file, go ahead and do it, particularly if you think you have a refund."

The U.S. Treasury already pushed back the traditional April 15 deadline for federal 2019 income tax returns to mid-July, giving Americans three months longer to file their taxes. States, however, may have different deadlines.

— Jessica Menton

What we're reading

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut issue travel advisory

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will direct travelers from states with high rates of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

The Democratic governors of the three states held a joint news conference to announce the travel advisory Wednesday, six days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo first threatened to put it in place.

Here's what to know about the quarantine order.