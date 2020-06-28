Coronavirus updates: Worldwide death toll passes 500,000 and cases exceed 10 million; California bars shut down; New York death rate drops

As confirmed global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million and the death toll surpassed 500,000 Sunday, the first epicenter in the U.S. continued its remarkable turnaround, even though infections continued to surge in many states.
New York state reported just five coronavirus deaths, which is the lowest seen since March 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Just 616 of New York's almost 62,000 tests Saturday resulted in positive diagnoses, a rate of 0.99%, Cuomo said.
Several other states, however, are showing the opposite trend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that he is ordering bars in certain counties to close, while recommending closures in others. New confirmed cases are on the rise in 36 states, according to CNN. In East Lansing, Michigan, 85 cases have been linked to one brewpub.
Texas joined numerous states in pausing or rolling back reopenings, Gov. Greg Abbott said he regrets reopening bars quickly as the state now believes bars are "one of the most dangerous spreaders of COVID-19."
Here are the most significant developments of the day:
📈Today's stats: The world is nearing a half million deaths, and more than 125,000 of them are in the U.S. As of Sunday, there have been more than 10 million confirmed cases worldwide and 2.5 million in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.
📰 What we're reading: More than two in five U.S. doctors will be old enough to retire in the next decade and the pipeline of new doctors remains much like it did a generation ago – not as diverse as the overall population.
As global deaths pass 500,000, confirmed cases exceed 10 million
More than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus and global cases have now surpassed 10 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. The milestones Sunday come as the United States continues to break single-day records of new cases, one quarter of those confirmed cases have come in the U.S.
That pattern also applies to global deaths resulting from the virus; of the nearly half a million worldwide deaths, the U.S. accounts for more than 125,000.
Brazil is the next closest country: more than 1.3 million confirmed cases.
Newsom: As virus keeps spreading, bars to close in L.A, 6 other California counties
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that he is ordering bars in certain counties to close, while recommending closures in others.
The counties ordered to close bars are Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.
Newsom also said that he is recommending bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.
This came as cases in California are once again surging. The state's confirmed cases surpassed 206,000 on Friday, including an increase of 5,972.
According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, Los Angeles County is the one with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with more than 95,000, as of Sunday afternoon.
“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”
Pennsylvania city to close bars and limit alcohol in restaurants
Allegheny County officials announced Sunday that it will close bars and restrict restaurants from selling alcohol on-site. This decision comes after the county reported 96 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest daily number recorded, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Bars and out-of-state travel are two hot spots in the country, Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a news conference Sunday. Restaurants will remain open but they cannot sell alcohol for on-site consumption, only takeout.
New York had lowest single-day death toll since March 15
New York went from having as many as 800 coronavirus deaths a day to a new low on Saturday: just five fatalities.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the five deaths marked the fewest daily deaths from COVID-19 since March 15, a roughly three-month turnaround for a state that had been the epicenter of the nation's death toll from the coronavirus.
The state's five deaths were coupled with 869 hospitalizations on Saturday, and of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, 616, or 0.99%, were positive.
The news came one day after Cuomo signed an executive order Saturday that strips paid sick leave protections for New York employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25.
New York still leads in the nation with 24,835 deaths from the virus, and nearly 392,000 people in the state have tested positive.
– Joseph Specter
Pittsburgh churches welcome back parishioners after attendee tests negative
The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese said masses could resume at several churches after a parishioner tested negative for the Coronavirus, CBS local affiliate KDKA 2 reported.
The parishioner tested negative after they may have been exposed through a relative.
In-person masses resumed today and weekday masses will begin again on Monday, reported the news station. Father Kevin Poecking, pastor of the churches of Oakmont, Plum and Verona said that the church has and will continue to follow all CDC and Diocesan guidelines and state regulations.
“We had been praying for a negative test result, and were so happy to receive the news,” Poecking said.
Previous guidelines from the Diocese put church capacity for mass at 25%.
– Elinor Aspegren
Immigrants, advocates, members of Congress decry chemical use at ICE facility in Adelanto
Detained immigrants in Southern California are alleging that staff at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in the Mojave Desert are disinfecting the facility amid the pandemic by spraying hazardous chemicals in poorly ventilated areas, causing people to develop bloody noses, burning eyes and coughing fits, which could further spread the coronavirus.
Immigrant advocates, attorneys and members of Congress are now decrying the practice and calling for answers.
Chris Arissol, a Seychelles native who has been detained at Adelanto for about 22 months, said guards “constantly” spray a product called HDQ Neutral on door handles, railings and tables, even while people are eating and drinking nearby.
HDQ Neutral “destroys antibiotic-resistant bacteria including MRSA and tough viruses,” according to manufacturer Spartan Chemical. Safety data posted on the company’s website warns the product is harmful if swallowed or inhaled, and causes severe skin burns and eye damage. It says people should not eat or drink when using the product and should not breathe the mist vapors or spray. It should be used “only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.”
– Rebecca Plevin, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Report: Only two states reporting decrease of new coronavirus cases
Just two states, Connecticut and Rhode Island, reported a decline of new coronavirus cases this week compared to the previous week, CNN reported Sunday.
New cases rose in a staggering 36 states, the report said. Florida and Texas are among the worst affected: Florida reported a record 9,585 new cases on Saturday, shattering its mark for most in a day since the pandemic started. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would order a pause to the state's reopening plan.
Brewpub in East Lansing, Michigan, linked to 85 coronavirus cases
The number of COVID-19 infections linked to Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing, Michigan has risen to 85, the Ingham County Health Department said Saturday.
Eighty of those who tested positive with COVID-19 went to Harper's between June 12 and June 20. Five are "secondary infections," which means they were exposed by someone who went to the bar.
Fifty-three of the 80 original Harper's infections are Ingham County residents, health department spokesperson Amanda Darche said. Of the 85 people infected, 23 are asymptomatic.
– Carol Thompson, Lansing State Journal
Floridians avoid the beaches as state racks up record numbers of coronavirus cases
Surging numbers of new coronavirus cases in Florida had people wary of flocking to beaches Saturday. Many residents stayed home and beachgoers seemed to spread out from one another.
A typical weekend in late June would see street parking filled up and throngs of people at the end of Minuteman Causeway in Cocoa Beach. On Saturday, however, nearly all of the few hundred people at the popular beach spot were camped out in small groups with plenty of distance between.
A typical sight along Brevard County beaches from Cape Canaveral to the Melbourne Beach area Saturday was parking lots crowded with cars while people on the beaches themselves maintained physical distance between one another.
– Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
VP Pence cancels trips to Florida, Arizona amid coronavirus case surges
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled events in Florida and Arizona as coronavirus cases spike in those states. President Donald Trump's campaign confirmed to USA TODAY the events, which included stops as part of Pence's "Faith in America" tour, were canceled "out of an abundance of caution" as cases climb in Florida and Arizona.
On Tuesday, Pence was scheduled to give remarks at a "Faith in America" event in Tucson and to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey about the COVID-19 response. Pence had planned to travel to Florida on July 2 for a bus tour, meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis about coronavirus, and to deliver remarks both at a "Faith in America" event in Sarasota after touring Oakley Transport Inc. in Lake Wales.
The Trump campaign faced criticism for holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week. Local health officials called for it to be canceled over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and several campaign staffers and Secret Service employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the rally, along with a journalist.
– Nicholas Wu
Severe COVID-19 may be linked to brain complications, study finds
A new study has found further evidence of a correlation between severe cases of COVID-19 and brain complications, but researchers say they still aren't sure whether those complications are directly caused by the disease.
The preliminary study, billed as the first nationwide survey of the neurological complications of the disease, was published in The Lancet Psychiatry this week.
Over the course of three weeks in April, researchers surveyed 153 hospitalized patients in the U.K. who had both a new confirmed or probable COVID-19 diagnosis and a new neurological or psychiatric diagnosis.
Researchers found that, among the 125 patients with complete medical records, 57 had a stroke caused by a blood clot in the brain and 39 had an altered mental state. Among the patients with an altered mental state, 10 of the patients had developed psychosis – a "break with reality" – and seven had encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.
– Grace Hauck
Miami closes beaches for Fourth of July
Beaches in Miami-Dade County will be closed July 3 through July 7, County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Friday, amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Florida.
Gimenez said his emergency order also bans any gatherings – including parades – of more than 50 people throughout the county "for whatever reason." In those situations, masks and social distancing are required and five groups of no more than 10 people will be allowed, Gimenez said.
"The closure may be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible," Gimenez said. "I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules."
Florida reported a record 8,942 new cases on Friday – a 62% increase over the previous daily record of 5,508 reported Wednesday.
– Grace Hauck
Florida babies are getting COVID-19 at high rates this month
Infants and young children are rapidly catching the coronavirus and increasingly ending up in the hospital this month, according to an analysis of data from the Florida Department of Health.
Since June 1, more than 1,100 children ages 4 and younger have been diagnosed with the coronavirus – accounting for 70% of the total cases in the age group.
While more testing has been opened up to younger people this month, emergency department visits and hospitalizations have dramatically increased in June. More than half the total reported emergency department visits for the state’s youngest have come this month. And 40% of the hospitalizations of children up to 4 have come since June 1.
Florida hospitals are reporting about 34% capacity of their 620 pediatric intensive care unit beds, according to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration data Friday afternoon. Adult capacity was at 21% of just over 6,000 beds.
– Joshua Solomon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
How long can the coronavirus live on surfaces? The numbers seem to keep changing, but new research has found that the virus that causes COVID-19 is undetectable on books and other common materials after three days.
