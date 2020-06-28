Coronavirus updates: Worldwide death toll passes 500,000 and cases exceed 10 million; California bars shut down; New York death rate drops

As confirmed global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million and the death toll surpassed 500,000 Sunday, the first epicenter in the U.S. continued its remarkable turnaround, even though infections continued to surge in many states.

New York state reported just five coronavirus deaths, which is the lowest seen since March 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Just 616 of New York's almost 62,000 tests Saturday resulted in positive diagnoses, a rate of 0.99%, Cuomo said.

Several other states, however, are showing the opposite trend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that he is ordering bars in certain counties to close, while recommending closures in others. New confirmed cases are on the rise in 36 states, according to CNN. In East Lansing, Michigan, 85 cases have been linked to one brewpub.

Texas joined numerous states in pausing or rolling back reopenings, Gov. Greg Abbott said he regrets reopening bars quickly as the state now believes bars are "one of the most dangerous spreaders of COVID-19."

New York state reported its lowest single-day coronavirus death toll – five – since March 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will be closed over Fourth of July weekend, County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

A journalist who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A new study this week found further evidence of a correlation between severe cases of COVID-19 and brain complications.

📈Today's stats: The world is nearing a half million deaths, and more than 125,000 of them are in the U.S. As of Sunday, there have been more than 10 million confirmed cases worldwide and 2.5 million in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

As global deaths pass 500,000, confirmed cases exceed 10 million

More than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus and global cases have now surpassed 10 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. The milestones Sunday come as the United States continues to break single-day records of new cases, one quarter of those confirmed cases have come in the U.S.

That pattern also applies to global deaths resulting from the virus; of the nearly half a million worldwide deaths, the U.S. accounts for more than 125,000.

Brazil is the next closest country: more than 1.3 million confirmed cases.

Newsom: As virus keeps spreading, bars to close in L.A, 6 other California counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that he is ordering bars in certain counties to close, while recommending closures in others.

The counties ordered to close bars are Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.

Newsom also said that he is recommending bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura counties.

This came as cases in California are once again surging. The state's confirmed cases surpassed 206,000 on Friday, including an increase of 5,972.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, Los Angeles County is the one with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with more than 95,000, as of Sunday afternoon.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

Pennsylvania city to close bars and limit alcohol in restaurants

Allegheny County officials announced Sunday that it will close bars and restrict restaurants from selling alcohol on-site. This decision comes after the county reported 96 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest daily number recorded, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Bars and out-of-state travel are two hot spots in the country, Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a news conference Sunday. Restaurants will remain open but they cannot sell alcohol for on-site consumption, only takeout.

New York had lowest single-day death toll since March 15

