Coronavirus updates: California OKs outdoor haircuts; teachers sue Florida governor; Trump to bring back daily briefings

President Donald Trump says he plans to resume his daily coronavirus briefings possibly as soon as Tuesday as cases spike across the country.

The news comes as some states, including Florida and California, continue to see booming numbers of new cases. In California, Los Angeles County reported another record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. After Florida reached its sixth straight day of 10,000-plus new coronavirus cases Monday, the state’s largest teachers union sued Gov. Ron DeSantis over plans to reopen schools next month with in-person instruction.

Meanwhile, Trump met with top Congressional Republicans at the White House on Monday to discuss the next COVID-19 aid package. The GOP leaders touted another round of stimulus checks and a payroll tax cut as possible provisions for their next coronavirus stimulus proposal.

Some recent developments:

Tests of Yosemite National Park's raw sewage confirmed the presence of COVID-19. Officials believe about 170 people have been infected.

UK’s Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and effective with few side effects, early trial results show.

Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic are the latest retailers to require customers to wear a face mask in stores nationwide. Meanwhile, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar reversed their decision to mandate masks at all stores and are now requesting customers to wear them.

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has about 3.8 million cases and more than 140,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been 14.7 million cases and more than 610,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: Wearing face masks and protective suits, FBI investigators recently raided a medical building in Detroit over an alleged fake treatment being sold for COVID-19. It looked like a drug bust. But they were actually looking into a scheme tied to Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that has become more popular than ever, with religious-like claims about its effectiveness against COVID-19 despite not even having the power to cure the common cold.

N95 masks with valve can protect you but may not protect others

A certain type of N95 mask can protect the mask wearer but not necessarily people around them, health officials say.

N95 masks with vents or valves are commonly used in construction, but they filter only the air coming in, not the air going out.

In May, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shared side-by-side images of medical and construction N95 masks and urged residents not to use the kind with valves.

"Respirators with exhalation valves should not be used in situations where a sterile field must be maintained (e.g., during an invasive procedure in an operating or procedure room) because the exhalation valve allows unfiltered exhaled air to escape into the sterile field," the CDC says on its website.

– Anna Staver

California allows outdoor haircuts, manicures and massages

Hair and nail salons in California can operate outside, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, offering support to an industry decimated by coronavirus shutdowns.

Some hair and personal care services are still banned, but many hair stylists, barbers, manicurists, massage therapists and estheticians can offer outdoor personal care services under the new rules. Businesses can operate under a tent or canopy as long as no more than one side is closed.

Newsom made the announcement as the state has seen infections, hospitalizations and intensive care cases continue to increase but at a slower rate than when the state scaled back its reopenings earlier this month.

Fred Jones, attorney for the Professional Beauty Federation of California, said that while the new rules will help some of the group's members, many barber shops and beauty salons will struggle to find space to operate outside.

EU leaders reach historic coronavirus recovery deal

Leaders of European nations reached an unprecedented budget deal that would provide a massive aid package for countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement on the $2.1 trillion budget, which includes a more than $850 billion coronavirus fund to be sent as loans and grants to the hardest-hit countries, was reached early Tuesday after four days and nights of negotiations.

The E.U. is facing the biggest recession in its history, and the bloc has seen 135,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Connecticut discovers 'flaw' in coronavirus testing system with 90 false positive test results

Connecticut discovered a "flaw" in a manufacturer's coronavirus testing system resulting in 90 false COVID-19 positive test results, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said the 90 false results were from the one-month period from June 15 to July 17 where 144 people were tested. Many of them are nursing home residents, officials said.