Coronavirus updates: New tests measure amount of antibodies in blood; Louisiana ravaged twice by virus; cruise crews test positive

Americans without employment in the COVID-19 crisis are in limbo this weekend as Congressional leaders headed home without acting to extend a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep both families and the economy afloat.

It's the latest blow for the millions of jobless people who have been caught in a tug-of-war between Republicans and Democrats over how to proceed in the next phase of trying to get the sagging economy back on track.

And while health leaders remain optimistic that a vaccine may arrive by the end of the year, the nation's death toll swelled to over 153,000 heading into Saturday. A weekly USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Friday shows three states set records for new cases per week while seven states had a record number of deaths in a week.

Here are some significant developments:

Baseball teams continued to struggle with players coming down with the virus. Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed after two players on the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus.

It could be safe for students to return to campus this fall if colleges conduct rapid coronavirus screening every two days , according to a study published Friday.

After winding down operations at the end of May, a temporary hospital at one of the nation's largest convention centers will reopen and begin receiving COVID-19 patients next week , Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.

In its biggest coronavirus vaccine deal yet , the U.S. said Friday it will pay French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Great Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to test and produce 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 153,000 deaths and over 4.5 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University . Worldwide, there have been over 680,000 deaths and 17.6 million cases.

FDA authorizes tests that estimate amount of antibodies in blood

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first two COVID-19 antibody tests that can estimate the quantity of antibodies in a patient’s blood – what's known as "semi-quantitative" tests.

Scientists still don't know if or how much antibodies can provide immunity from COVID-19, or for how long. But the new tests could be useful to scientists as they continue to learn more about what the existence of antibodies means, Dr. Tim Stenzel, of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

"Today’s authorizations give us additional tools to evaluate those antibodies as we continue to research and study this virus," Stenzel said. "Patients should not interpret results as telling them they are immune, or have any level of immunity, from the virus."

Louisiana ravaged twice by COVID-19

A powerful resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Louisiana is hitting the state harder than its first wave in spring, making it the only state in the nation to experience two devastating spikes of the virus , an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The state leads in COVID-19 cases per capita, continuing to outpace even Florida, Arizona and New York, where dramatic surges of the virus have occurred since the outbreak began in March.

Louisiana's experience with COVID-19 offers insight into how a state that took strict shut-down measures to curtail the rapid spread of the virus early on can suffer a more expansive surge after reopening. It also reveals how the course of the pandemic in a state can evolve, penetrating new areas relatively untouched by the first round of infections.

– William Taylor Potter and Michael Stucka, USA TODAY Network

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands protested Germany's coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration that insisted "the end of the pandemic" has arrived – a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections.

With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate. Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like "Corona, false alarm," "We are being forced to wear a muzzle," "Natural defense instead of vaccination" and “We are the second wave."

– Associated Press