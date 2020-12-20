Coronavirus updates: CDC advisory committee recommends Moderna vaccine; UK imposes tough lockdowns due to possible new strain

USA TODAY is keeping track of the news surrounding COVID-19 as vaccines begin to roll out nationwide. Just this week, the U.S. marked the stark milestone of more than 17 million cases and 300,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on vaccine distribution, including who is getting the shots and where, as well as other COVID-19 news from across the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates directly to your inbox, join our Facebook group or scroll through our in-depth answers to reader questions for everything you need to know about the coronavirus.

In the headlines:

► Distribution of Moderna's newly-authorized vaccine began Saturday and will arrive to states Monday, said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. Meanwhile, the U.S. government is on track to deliver 20 million doses of both vaccines to states by the first week of January.

► Tennessee's First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. Bill Lee's office. Maria Lee learned of the positive test result Saturday afternoon after she "began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19," according to a statement from the governor.

► Stimulus talks stalled Saturday. As the hours ticked down towards another government shutdown deadline, senators deadlocked over Republicans’ insistence a provision ending certain emergency Federal Reserve powers be included in the bill.

► States this week found themselves scrambling to adjust as they received word they would get between 20% and 40% less vaccine next week than they had been told as late as Dec. 9. After days of confusion, the source of the problem was finally clarified Friday night: States were given estimates based on vaccine doses produced, not those that had been OK'd.

► A U.S. college student and her boyfriend have been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating strict COVID-19 measures.

► Santa Claus may be immune to COVID-19 but he now has an extra layer of protection thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Fauci told children watching a 'Sesame Street' town hall put on by CNN Saturday that he vaccinated Kris Kringle himself.

► Minnesota State Sen. Jerry Relph, who represented the city of St. Cloud, died Thursday. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 13, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

► The U.K. is imposing stricter lockdowns to curb rapidly spreading infections — possibly linked to a new strain of the virus identified this week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that nonessential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues will be closed. “It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot proceed with Christmas as planned,” Johnson said.

► President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki. Among high-profile politicians to receive the vaccine Friday: Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 17.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 316,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 76 million cases and 1.6 million deaths.

Here's a closer look at today's top stories:

CDC advisory committee recommends Moderna vaccine

An important public health committee voted unanimously Saturday to recommend Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years old and older.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is an outside committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its recommendations are used to set the vaccination schedule for the United States.

“Safety has been a paramount focus,” said Dr. José Romero, committee chair and a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Arkansas.

The recommendation now goes to CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield for a signature.

The Moderna vaccine was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday and will begin to arrive in all 50 states on Monday.

– Elizabeth Weise

Moderna vaccine distribution begins, will be delivered Monday

Packages of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, authorized on Friday, are being packaged Saturday for delivery on Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said.

"Distribution of Moderna vaccine has already begun," Perna said at a Saturday morning news briefing.

The vaccine is being manufactured for Moderna in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, by Lonza, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company. From there, it will be distributed by McKesson, a medical supply company. McKesson will pack the vaccine, which comes in 10-dose vials, into special thermal shipping boxes that can maintain the necessary standard refrigerator temperature of 26 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Those boxes will be packed onto UPS and FedEx trucks to begin the transportation, which will have them delivered to all 50 states by Monday.

"Trucks will begin rolling out tomorrow, from FedEx and UPS, delivering vaccines and kits to the American people across the United States," Perna said.

He said 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been delivered and that the U.S. government is on track to deliver 20 million doses to states by the first week of January. That number includes both Pfizer and Moderna doses.

– Elizabeth Weise

As COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, undocumented immigrants fear retribution

After years of isolationist and punitive immigration policies from the Trump administration, many immigrants — whose physical and fiscal health has, along with many people of color, been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic — might be unwilling to come forward and get vaccinated.

COVID-19 has been particularly merciless to Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans for reasons that include poverty, preexisting health conditions and front-line jobs. This demographic includes many immigrants, with the vast majority of those undocumented hailing from Mexico and Central America. Many of them are critical to farming and meatpacking, and their illness and death represent both a human tragedy and an economic blow.

“The vaccine must be fully available to undocumented Americans, if not, it will put all of us at risk,” said Manuel Pastor, head of the Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, which uses data and analysis to dissect equity issues. Read more here.

– Marco della Cava, Daniel Gonzalez and Rebecca Plevin, USA TODAY Network

How will big cities change after COVID-19?

With the COVID-19 vaccine beginning to roll out, how the biggest cities in the United States — economic engines and cultural cauldrons such as San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Miami — return from the deadliest global health crisis in a century may in some ways foreshadow how the United States bounces back.

Urban planners, economists and architects share a resoundingly positive consensus. They say that buoyed by a younger demographic drawn to jobs, social opportunities and public services, cities will survive this crisis much as they did the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the terrorist attacks on 9/11, an echo of European capitals' resilience after the bubonic plague of the 1300s and cholera outbreak of the early 1800s.

Some even posit that a year from now the United States might be in the midst of a new Roaring ‘20s, a reference to giddy good times that followed the Spanish Flu.

Part of that growth will depend on how quickly and effectively cities pivot in the wake of a landscape-altering pandemic. A lot of that will depend on how fast municipal financial coffers, depleted by lost real estate and sales tax revenue, fill back up or whether federal aid comes to the rescue. Read more here.

– Marco della Cava

Democrats in Congress ask CDC to list educators as critical group for vaccine

A Friday letter obtained by USA TODAY and signed by 25 Democratic members of Congress urges the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to list K-12 teachers and school personnel among the groups of critical workers who will be prioritized in vaccine distribution.

Teachers getting sick from COVID-19 or quarantining because of exposure to the virus has been a major hurtle to keeping schools open in recent months. The letter says that vaccinating teachers will make it easier to reopen schools while also protecting educators, who put themselves at a greater risk for contracting the virus when they teach in-person.

"Prioritizing COVID- 19 vaccinations for K-12 educators and school personnel recognizes the essential work of these professionals, enables a safer return to in-person instruction, and provides the means necessary for tens of millions of workers to breathe life into the American economy," the letter says.

The letter, addressed to CDC director Robert Redfield, acknowledges states have the final say in vaccination distribution, but the federal agency's guidance helps shape those policies.

Contributing: The Associated Press

