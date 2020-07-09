Coronavirus updates: CDC won't revise guidelines for opening schools; deaths surge in California, Texas; Trump again blames testing

Federal health guidelines for reopening schools across the nation will not be altered despite complaints from President Donald Trump that they are too difficult and expensive, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence had said Wednesday that the CDC would next week issue "a new set of tools, five different documents that will be giving even more clarity on the guidance going forward." Documents, yes, new guidelines, no, Redfield told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He also stressed that guidelines are not requirements.

“Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to basically aid communities in trying to open K-through-12s,” Redfield said. “It’s not a revision of the guidelines.”

Also Thursday, President Trump again defended the nation's booming number of coronavirus cases as a function of testing.

"For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better," Trump tweeted. "We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED!"

Texas and California reported their highest single-day death totals Wednesday as the U.S. surpassed 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the Johns Hopkins data dashboard reported 820 daily U.S. deaths – and a near-record 58,601 new cases – indicating the U.S. outbreak is far from over.

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has surpassed 3 million confirmed cases and 132,300 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 12 million cases and almost 550,000 deaths.

Teachers feel pressure to return to classrooms in fall

Despite soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases across the nation, officials are pouring on pressure to reopen schools full time this fall. On Monday, Florida's education commissioner ordered the state's schools to open full time in August. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday criticized plans to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week. And on Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reworking its guidance on reopening schools after President Donald Trump complained the guidelines were too tough.

“Am I going to look at my students as if they are potentially going to kill me," asked Sarasota (Florida) High teacher Mary DeArment, 59. “I hate that."

Are you ready for some football? Some high schools gear up despite pandemic

A large number of high school football teams across America, including in hotbeds such as Florida and Texas, are moving forward during the pandemic despite the risks. California, however, is among the states still undecided; the California Interscholastic Federation is set to announce a decision July 20. High school teams in Tennessee are barred from any contact drills until a COVID-19 state-of-emergency expires Aug. 30, and no decision has been made about the football season.

“I really think in the next couple of weeks you’re going to see a lot of decisions,’’ said Bruce Howard, spokesman for the National Federation of State High School Associations. “You may have some states that in three or four weeks are going to be just fine to start football as normal. Maybe you’ll have some states that can’t."

Arizona hospitals feel strain as COVID records fall

Arizona has joined Florida, Texas and several other states feeling the strain of surging COVID-19 cases on its health care system. Ominous records fell Tuesday – 3,421 inpatient hospital beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients; 871 ICU beds were filled; 2,008 emergency room visits were logged. Rapid case increases and hospitalizations have made Arizona now among the worst hot spots in the nation for COVID-19. Health officials caution people to stay home unless necessary to leave and to wear masks in public.