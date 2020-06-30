Coronavirus updates: New 'pandemic potential' found in China; European Union bans Americans; Arizona delays opening of schools

A new pandemic threat could be simmering in China while at home more states are tightening restrictions aimed at tamping down an alarming boom in coronavirus cases.

Arizona delayed the start for in-class learning for the 2020-21 school year. Oregon and Kansas are the latest states that will begin to require face masks in public.

"Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said. “The choices every single one of us make in the coming days matter."

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced late Monday that the state would pause its planned reopening for indoor dining and banned smoking and drinking at Atlantic City casinos set to reopen this week.

And in China, researchers are concerned about a new swine flu strain in pigs that could have "pandemic potential."

Here are some major developments:

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials will testify before Congress Tuesday on the state of the pandemic.

Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir that is shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill patients, said Monday that it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the U.S. and other developed countries.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sticking to its July 15 deadline to file taxes. The IRS had postponed the tax-filing deadline from April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a webcast Monday the surge of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks is "very discouraging."

📈Today's stats: The number of confirmed cases globally is over 10.3 million, and the death toll is more than 505,500. There are more than 2.5 million cases in the U.S. and an excess of 129,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

📰 What we're reading: As coronavirus cases surge in Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey orders bars, gyms and theaters to close again, this town's mayor says he won't cancel events nor require masks. "My response from the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has been that we will err on the side of freedom," Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said in a statement.

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day. For first-in-the-morning updates, sign up for The Daily Briefing.

Swine flu in Chinese pigs monitored for 'pandemic potential'

A swine flu virus found in Chinese pigs has the potential to jump to humans and even spark a pandemic, researchers say.

The Chinese and British scientists, writing in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, urge immediate measures to control the virus in pigs and to closely monitor workers who handle them. The predominant G4 EA H1N1 virus has acquired increased human infectivity, the researchers say, which greatly enhances the opportunity for virus adaptation in humans and "raises concerns for the possible generation of pandemic viruses."

Martha Nelson, an evolutionary biologist at the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s Fogarty International Center, told Science magazine the likelihood of this variant causing a pandemic is low. But Nelson warns that "influenza can surprise us, and there’s a risk that we neglect influenza and other threats" because of the COVID-19.

Americans banned from traveling to European Union

Americans will not be allowed to travel to European Union countries when the bloc opens up to international visitors July 1, the European Council announced on Tuesday. Travelers from 14 countries will be welcomed to the EU, including Canada, South Korea and Australia. But Americans and citizens of many other nations will be barred as too risky because of spiking coronavirus cases in their home countries. Chinese travelers will be allowed to visit if that country's government confirms a policy of reciprocity, the council's announcement said.

The United States leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases with nearly 2.7 million infections as of June 30, according to Johns Hopkins data.

– Julia Thompson and Deirdre Shesgreen

USA TODAY panelists: We're one-third of the way toward vaccinations for all

If you think of a clock ticking from midnight (when the pandemic began around Jan. 1) to noon (when vaccines will be widely available in the United States), then a panel of experts assembled by USA TODAY saya it’s now about 4 AM. We are about one-third of the way there, the panel of 10 physicians and scientist estimates. That timeline gets us to the promised land of near normalcy sometime next spring. That's a bit less optimistic than Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, who has repeatedly said he hopes a vaccine could be available by the end of 2020 or early 2021.