Coronavirus updates: Mike Pence to visit Arizona; Massachusetts reports zero deaths; California to 'tighten' restrictions

Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, who have been leading the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic, will visit Phoenix on Wednesday. They will meet with the governor and other officials to discuss the state's surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce "aggressive" coronavirus restrictions Wednesday ahead off the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In Oregon, face masks are required starting Wednesday.

International travel to European countries will resume Wednesday, allowing travelers from 14 countries but excluding Americans.

Here are some major developments:

New coronavirus infections could increase to 100,000 a day if the nation doesn’t get its surge of cases under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday. "We need to deal with it quickly," he testified. "It could get very bad."

Arizona gyms are defying Gov. Doug Ducey's order to close again. One gym has filed a lawsuit calling the order "arbitrary and irrational."

Americans will not be allowed to travel to European Union countries when the bloc opens up to international visitors July 1, the European Council announced.

📈Today's stats: The number of confirmed cases globally has surpassed 10.4 million, and the death toll was more than 511,500. There are more than 2.6 million cases in the U.S. and over 127,400 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

📰 What we're reading: Restaurants in California, Arkansas and Michigan have temporarily closed because some customers refuse to wear face masks and have harassed employees. Face masks "aren't a choice. It's part of public health code," one restaurant owner said. Here's how three restaurants have taken a stand amid the ongoing pandemic.

Mike Pence to visit Phoenix as Arizona grapples with COVID-19 surge

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Phoenix on Wednesday, continuing his tour of the nation’s new coronavirus hotspots in an effort to calm growing concerns that leaders in Washington and Arizona have bungled their response to the crisis.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a respected medical voice and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, is accompanying Pence on his visit to the 2020 battleground state. Amid the growing concerns over the spread of the virus in Arizona, Pence scrapped a planned visit to Yuma and a campaign event in Tucson and pushed back his visit from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Pence and Birx are set to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey, public health officials and health care representatives to discuss the grim surge of new cases and hospitalizations.

The trip to Arizona follows their stop in Dallas on Sunday, where Pence, who chairs the task force, sounded an optimistic note about the battle to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. He sought to assure leaders there that they had the “counsel, the resources, and the support to meet this moment.”

– Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Arizona Republic

Massachusetts reports zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in months

Massachusetts reported zero COVID-19 deaths Tuesday for the first time in months, according to data in the state’s Department of Public Health's daily release.

The data also shows a downward trajectory in all four of the state’s public health indicators: the seven-day positive test rate, the three-day average of hospitalized patients, the number of hospitals at surge capacity, and the three-day average of deaths.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference Tuesday that the state does “not want to take one step forward and two steps back as we keep climbing out of this horrific pandemic.”

Baker announced that the state will exempt travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey from the state’s two week self-quarantine advisory. “COVID-19 will not be taking a summer vacation,” Baker said, referencing the Fourth of July weekend. Massachusetts has reported at least 8,054 fatalities from the pandemic – the first death on March 20.

– Elinor Aspegren

A closer look:

Hospitalizations are rising in 12 states and about 130 counties are "hot spots," the CDC chief says. See a list of which states are pausing reopening plans here.

Federal officials blast American Airlines for not blocking out middle seats: 'We don't think it's the right message'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will 'tighten' coronavirus restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday to "tighten things up" as cases surge in the state.

"The framework for us is this: If you're not gonna stay home and you're not gonna wear masks in public, we have to enforce, and we will and we'll be making announcements on enforcement tomorrow," Newsom said at a news conference Tuesday.