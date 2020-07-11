Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceled

Walt Disney World began a phased reopening Saturday, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As with other theme parks that have announced reopening plans, park capacity will be limited and visitors will undergo a temperature check and be required to wear face masks.

But COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Florida and across the country. The U.S. reported more than 66,000 new cases Friday – the nation's largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, the world also saw the largest single-day increase in new cases thus far.

Florida has recorded the largest weekly increase in cases. In the past seven days, the state has added nearly 67,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are more than 244,000 cases statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health, making the Sunshine State a coronavirus hot spot.

Some recent developments:

Amid the outbreak, more children are reaching out to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network's National Sexual Assault Hotline, which said this week it's experiencing its highest demand for services in its 26-year history.

America’s testing system is once again strained and labs are struggling to keep pace as coronavirus rages faster than ever in the South and West.

Schools should prioritize safety and rely on local authorities in school reopening plans, a joint statement from associations of pediatricians, educators and superintendents says.

The annual 7-Eleven Day, aka Free Slurpee Day, was canceled due to the pandemic, but free frozen drinks are still up for grabs.

Every state in the country had visitors from the Sunshine State this week, according to mobility tracking data, despite a surge of cases in Florida.





📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has surpassed 3.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 134,000 deaths have been confirmed, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 12.5 million cases and over 560,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: As COVID-19 continues to hammer Arizona, the hallways, patient rooms and the COVID operations center at Tucson Medical Center provide an inside look at what hospitals are struggling with around the state: not enough ICU beds, a higher-than-usual number of sick employees, intense staffing challenges and frustrating delays with COVID-19 testing.

National Sexual Assault Hotline sees record demand during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the country, more children are reaching out to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network's National Sexual Assault Hotline, which said this week it's experiencing its highest demand for services in its 26-year history. In May and June, half of visitors to RAINN's online hotline, which sees some of the most urgent cases, were minors.

"Their safety net collapsed during this period," said RAINN president Scott Berkowitz. "Normally the first people to spot signs of abuse are adults outside the immediate family. Teachers and guidance counselors and the parents of friends. Once kids were cut off from that support group, we've seen in a lot of states that reports to child abuse authorities have declined."

Sexual violence experts and state agency officials say they are concerned by the decline, which may be the result of teachers, who are mandated to report abuse, having less access to students. But they caution against generalizing how school closures, stay-at-home orders and pandemic-related stressors may be impacting rates of child sexual abuse.

– Alia E. Dastagir

Long lines for COVID tests, stressed labs delay results as demand spikes

America’s testing system is once again strained and labs are struggling to keep pace as coronavirus rages faster than ever in the South and West.

From Florida to California, large and small labs running 24/7 can’t process samples quickly enough from millions of Americans tested every week. That means COVID-19 test results are delayed a week or longer in hotspot communities, undercutting public health efforts to track, isolate and prevent spread.

The number of daily tests reached an all-time high of more than 719,000 on July 3 and averaged nearly 640,000 each day this past week, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Testing centers in Sunbelt cities such as Tallahassee, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona routinely attract long lines and at times must turn away people. Other than hospital patients, whom labs are prioritizing, delays are widespread in the South and West at drive-thru and walk-up testing centers, urgent care, doctor’s offices and government-supported testing sites.

– Ken Alltucker

More evidence of COVID-19 affecting heart, brain, kidney, skin

There's further evidence that COVID-19 is far more than a respiratory disease, according to a review published in the journal Nature on Friday.

A team of doctors at Columbia, Harvard, Yale and Mount Sinai Hospital found that the virus can cause blood clots – which may trigger hearts attacks and strokes – kidney failure, abdominal pain, skin rashes, retinal changes and neurological symptoms such as headache, dizziness and fatigue.