Coronavirus updates: Fauci still hopeful of vaccine by year's end; states slow reopenings; Gilead Sciences sets price for remdesivir

More states were slowing reopening plans Monday amid a national boom in coronavirus cases while the nation's leading infectious diseases expert remained "cautiously optimistic" that a vaccine could be widely available by year's end.

And a drug company has set a steep price for remdesivir, a drug that has proven to shorten recovery times by about 31% for severe COVID-19 patients.

Nashville, Tennessee, will require masks starting Monday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars in eight counties to close Sunday, days after governors in Florida and Texas issued similar, wide-ranging edicts. San Francisco Mayor London Breed halted its plans for businesses that were scheduled to reopen Monday. The state of Washington paused its fourth and final reopening phase.

In Arizona, the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 3,850 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the mayor of a town in an eastern part of the state said that he has no plans to cancel a slew of upcoming summer events or require masks.

"It is somewhat alarming how many expect and almost invite a more drastic infringement on their freedoms," Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said in a statement. "My response from the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has been that we will err on the side of freedom."

Here are the most significant developments of the day:

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million while more than 500,000 across the globe have died from the virus.

Nashville residents are required to wear a mask at all times in public starting Monday. Starting July 3, resident who violate the order will be cited with a Class C misdemeanor.

New York state reported its lowest single-day coronavirus death toll – five – since March 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

📈Today's stats: As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 10 million confirmed as the death toll exceeded 502,000. There are more than 2.5 million cases in the U.S. and over 125,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard.

📰 What we're reading: A Detroit woman dropped her husband off at a hospital on the night of March 28. Less than 24 hours later, a doctor called to tell Denise Chandler that her husband died. Chandler finally gets answers from a nurse who saw her husband die.

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day. For first-in-the-morning updates, sign up for The Daily Briefing.

Fauci: Vaccine could be ready soon, but might not be enough to halt pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he remains hopeful that a vaccine will be available as soon as November but warned that it might only be 70% effective. He added that, because a significant segment of the population won't want the vaccine, it's not likely the pandemic will be eradicated completely.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for 70, 75% effective."

COVID-19 drug remdesivir to cost up to $3,120 per patient

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries. Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir and said the price would be $3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.

“We’re in uncharted territory with pricing a new medicine, a novel medicine, in a pandemic,” Gilead’s chief executive, Dan O’Day, told The Associated Press.

Arizona mayor: Town will move host events, won't require masks

The mayor of an eastern Arizona town says he has no plans to cancel a slew of upcoming summer events or require masks, even as COVID-19 cases soar throughout the state. Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said in a statement Thursday that the town's upcoming Fourth of July parade will continue as planned and residents will not be required to wear masks.

"Over the past several weeks, I have been asked repeatedly what the Town of Eagar plans to do about COVID-19, masks, visitors, riots, etc. It is somewhat alarming how many expect and almost invite a more drastic infringement on their freedoms," Hamblin said in the statement. "My response from the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has been that we will err on the side of freedom."

On Sunday, coronavirus cases increased by more than 3,850 – the highest number of cases in a single day, according to data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state has 73,908 cases with 1,588 known deaths, according to the most recent state figures. That's an increase of 3,857 confirmed cases, or 5.5%, since Saturday.