Coronavirus updates: Nevada, New Mexico renew restrictions; Kentucky requires masks starting Friday; Oregon reports largest daily case count

Some bars in Nevada will be closing again Friday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, and Kentucky will join the growing list of states that require face coverings in public.

There's another significant change in Nevada: Restaurants can no longer serve parties more than six people and must close their bar areas, Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, indoor dining at restaurants and breweries will be restricted again starting Monday and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham halted high school sports and said state parks will be closed to out-of-state residents.

Here are some recent developments:

Caesars Entertainment employees must get tested by the end of next week or else they will not be scheduled to work, says the company.

A dog in Texas is the first animal in the state to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

The NBA bubble is taking shape at Disney World. Here's how it's happening.

The U.S. has surpassed 3 million confirmed cases and 133,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 12 million cases and over 555,000 deaths.

California is set to become the first state to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration's new policy that prevents international students from staying in the U.S. if their college or university switches to online-only classes in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

A North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal, state officials said. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

A private veterinarian tested the animal Tuesday as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. The veterinarian reported the 2-year-old dog is otherwise healthy, according to the commission statement.

The dog is not the first animal in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus. Ten other animals have tested positive for the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website.

State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

Oregon reports largest new daily count of COVID-19 cases

Oregon saw its largest spike of new COVID-19 cases with 389 in Thursday’s new numbers released by the Oregon Health Authority. The previous high was 375 on July 2.

The OHA is attributing the increase in cases to workplace outbreaks and community spread. Oregon has had 11,188 cases of confirmed or presumed COVID-19 since March. There have now been 230 people in Oregon who have died, including 53 in Marion County.

– Bill Poehler, Salem (Ore.) Statesman Journal

Caesars Entertainment employees will not work without getting COVID-19 test

If Caesars Entertainment employees do not get tested for COVID-19 by the end of next week, they will be knocked off the schedule. In response to a spike in coronavirus cases recorded across the country, the hotel-casino company has required all employees in Southern Nevada to get tested.

"We thought mandatory testing would be a good way to identify employees who might be positive for COVID-19 without knowing it and wouldn’t realize they could be spreading the virus at work," the company said in a statement.

"They will be removed from the schedule if they fail to do so," the company said.

Workers at Caesars Palace, Paris, Flamingo, Harrah's and Nobu have until July 17 to get tested.

– Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal

New Mexico closes parks, delays sports, restricts indoor dining

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that under amended public health orders pertaining to COVID-19, indoor seating at restaurants and breweries would again be restricted, effective Monday.

Patio and outdoor seating is permitted to continue at 50 percent maximum legal occupancy with "COVID-safe practices," and restaurants may continue with carry-out and delivery services. Breweries may continue to provide curbside pickup service as well.

State parks will close to out-of-state residents, and visitors would need to show proof of residency to visit. All camping at state parks remains prohibited, with state parks open for day-use only. The governor also announced a delay to some high school sports in the fall, along with prohibitions against contact sports such as football and soccer.