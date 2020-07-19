Coronavirus updates: Global fatalities pass 600,000; virus on track to become a leading cause of worldwide deaths

The world hit yet another grim milestone on Saturday in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the global death tally surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Of the 188 countries tracked by the university, only 17 have not yet reported a virus-related death. The United States has the highest number of fatalities and is the only country reporting more than 100,000 deaths.

Confirmed cases of the virus have doubled globally since early June, according to data from the university. If deaths – which often lag weeks behind cases – follow a similar trend, the virus could become one of the top 10 global causes of deaths in coming months.

Leading causes of death globally – including tuberculosis, road injuries, stroke and heart disease – kill between 1.2 million and 9.4 million people in a year, according to 2016 data from the World Health Organization .

Some recent developments:

📈 Today's stats: The U.S. has about 3.7 million cases and more than 139,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been 14.2 million cases and more than 600,000 deaths.

📰 What we're reading: Labs are performing more COVID-19 tests than ever, lab workers are strained and states are bidding against one another for the same, limited supplies. A lack of a federal plan is leading to testing delays.

85 babies have tested positive in Texas county

About 85 babies are among the thousands of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in one Texas county since March, Nueces County public health director Annette Rodriguez said Friday.

"These babies (have) not even had their first birthday yet — please help us to stop the spread of this disease," Rodriguez said in a press conference.

The number of children younger than one who — at some point — were diagnosed with the virus would amount to about one percent of the area’s total cumulative cases, which as of Friday totaled 8,176.

Early data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the spring found that infants made up less than 1% of cases nationally.

Although children are believed to be at a lower risk for the virus, infants "may be at higher risk for severe illness," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

– Joel Shannon, USA TODAY, and Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times

UN head calls pandemic a 'generational opportunity'

In an online lecture Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned the world that the pandemic has exposed "the fragility of our world."

"COVID-19 has been likened to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built," he said, referencing widespread economic inequality and lack of access to healthcare.

Looking toward a future that he said will be defined by two seismic shifts – the climate crisis and digital transformation – Guterres said the pandemic offers the world a chance to build back better by investing in education and digital literacy.

"COVID-19 is a human tragedy," he said. "But it has also created a generational opportunity. An opportunity to build back a more equal and sustainable world."

Florida counties impose curfews

The number of coronavirus infections and deaths attributed to the respiratory disease it carries continued to rise in Florida on Saturday, when the state added 10,328 new cases – the sixth time in seven days Florida counted more than 10,000 new infections.

In the past week, the seven-day average for deaths statewide hit 95 – after setting a record with 132 deaths Tuesday and then surpassing it with 156 on Thursday. The seven-day rolling average is more than double what it was the week of July 6.

In South Florida, where 42% of the state’s infections have been recorded, Broward County imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday. Curfews have also been imposed in Miami-Dade County.

– James Call, USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau

Iran estimates up to 25M cases

Iran’s president Saturday estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak's beginning, and urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.