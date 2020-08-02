Coronavirus updates: Texas doc fights 'war against COVID and war against stupidity'; Birx warns rural Americans; stimulus talks drag on

Congressional leaders and White House officials bickered over details of a proposed $1 trillion package Sunday with stimulus checks, jobless benefit bonuses and relief for small businesses hanging in the balance.

All combatants agree that some progress was made in talks Saturday, but no one spoke optimistically about a deal coming soon. Among major sticking points – what will replace the $600 weekly unemployment benefit bonus that expired last week. The bonus more than doubled unemployment checks issued to tens of millions of Americans left jobless by months of pandemic-driven recession.

"“We have to balance,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There’s obviously a need to support workers, support the economy … on the other hand, we have to be careful about not piling on enormous amounts of debt."

Texas was among several states setting records for deaths in a week. One physician lamented that he was fighting a "war against COVID – and a war against stupidity."

In Australia, the sprawling city of Melbourne was effectively placed in lockdown Sunday amid a spiraling outbreak. In Berlin, despite an uptick in cases, thousands marched for an end to coronavirus restrictions and "muzzle" mask requirements.

Here are some significant developments:

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded almost 155,000 deaths and over 4.6 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University . Worldwide, there have been over 685,000 deaths and almost 18 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: Online school? Some parents want to hire tutors, start mini schools this year. Most can't afford to.

Our live blog is being updated throughout the day. Refresh for the latest news, and get updates in your inbox with The Daily Briefing .

Democrats, GOP trade barbs over stalled stimulus package

The White House and Congressional Democrats blamed each other Sunday for the current deadlock in the deliberations over a new stimulus deal to combat the impacts of the coronavirus. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., placed blame for the impasse in deliberations on President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

"Talk to President Trump. He's the one who is standing in the way of that," Pelosi said on ABC's "This Week" regarding weekly federal unemployment benefits expiring. "We have been for the $600, they have a $200 proposal, which does not meet the needs of America's working families."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, appearing on the same telecast, pressed a recurring GOP them that the $600 weekly jobless benefits bonus, paid on top of state payouts averaging less than $400 per week, created a disincentive to return to work.

– Savannah Behrmann

Birx: Rural areas not immune to 'extraordinarily widespread' pandemic

The U.S. is in a new and far more widespread phase in its fight against the coronavirus than when the pandemic first raced across the nation in the spring, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator said Sunday. Dr. Deborah Birx, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," warned that rural American should not feel immune to the virus, which has thus far been more damaging in urban areas. She said the national death toll, which some experts have estimated could double to more than 300,000, depends on how well southern and western states promote mitigation efforts.

"It is extraordinarily widespread," Birx said. "This epidemic right now is different and it's more widespread and it's both rural and urban."

Ahead of storm, Florida reports drop in new cases, deaths

Florida reported less than 7,200 new cases of the coronavirus and 62 deaths Sunday, both numbers markedly lower than recent days. It was not clear what impact the state's closure of scores of testing sites and preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias had on reporting. The state has averaged more than 9,000 new cases per day the last few weeks. Florida also reported more than 200 deaths on multiple days last week, including 257 deaths Friday. Daily death totals, however, are not a reflection of the exact numbers of deaths that day, but rather the number of deaths recorded and reported.

More weekly records fall as pandemic rages on

Three states set weekly records for new cases while eight states had a record number of deaths in a week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Saturday shows. New case records were set in Alaska, Hawaii and Tennessee, and also Puerto Rico. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Arkansas, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina and Texas.