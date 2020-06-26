Coronavirus updates: Texas reports record-high new cases, pauses reopening; calls grow for Disney World to stay closed

Coronavirus cases are trending upward in about half of U.S. states, and several have reported record-breaking daily new case counts this week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But the true number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is likely ten times the number of reported cases, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

While some states are pushing ahead to the next phase of reopening, Texas hit pause on its reopening plan Thursday and suspended elective surgeries in the state's largest counties. The state reported record-high new daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, when it also broke it record for hospitalizations for the 14th day in a row.

Alabama and Missouri also reported record-high daily increases Thursday, according to the respective health departments.

Here are the most significant developments of the day:

Breaking from earlier guidance, the CDC said Thursday that pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women.

More than 1 million dead people received coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government after the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service failed to use death records when distributing the first three batches of direct cash payments to Americans, a government watchdog agency reported Thursday.

Last week, 1.48 million workers filed first time claims for unemployment insurance, the Labor Department said Thursday. That latest round of applications means a staggering 47.1 million Americans have made initial jobless benefits claims in just 14 weeks.

📈Today's stats: Worldwide infections are nearing 9.5 million, with almost 2.4 million in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 484,000 people have died worldwide, with more than 122,000 deaths in the U.S.

Calls grow for Disney World to delay reopening as cases spike in Florida

Groups representing workers and actors at Walt Disney World are calling for the theme park to delay its planned July 11 reopening as coronavirus cases surge in Florida.

On Thursday, the Actors Equity Association, which represents about 600 professional actors at Disney World, cited Disneyland's postponed reopening in California in calling for the same at the Florida parks. Disneyland said late Wednesday that the park would not reopen as planned on July 17.

"If Disneyland has postponed, it is unclear how Walt Disney World can responsibly move toward reopening when coronavirus cases are much worse in Florida," said Mary McColl, the actors group's executive director, in a statement.

Andrea Finger, a spokesperson for Walt Disney World, said the park's reopening timeline has not changed.

Thousands crowd British beaches, ignoring social distancing

Three beach towns on England's southern coast declared a "major incident" Thursday after thousands defied coronavirus social-distancing rules and flocked to the shore on what has been the hottest day of the year in the United Kingdom so far, with temperatures in the low 90s.

"We are absolutely appalled at the scenes witnessed on our beaches, particularly at Bournemouth and Sandbanks, in the last 24-48 hours," Vikki Slade, leader of the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said in a statement on their website. "The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe."

The decision to declare a "major incident," as Slade said, gives additional powers to local authorities and emergency services to tackle the issue. She said they are also "deploying additional resources to provide increased patrols in the vicinity to help tackle any issues of anti-social behavior and other offenses being committed."

Pregnant women at higher risk for hospitalization

Breaking from earlier guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women.

The good news is that pregnant women who are infected with COVID-19 aren't at any greater risk of death than women who aren't pregnant, according to the CDC.

The worse news is that infected pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and are at increased risk for ICU admission and to require mechanical ventilation, according to a CDC study of thousands of women in the U.S. from January to June.

Among women with COVID-19, about 32% of pregnant women were reported to have been hospitalized compared with about 6% of nonpregnant women, the study found.